One Wichita restaurant has found new life and ownership. California Tortilla, who closed earlier this year, reopened last week. Also known as CalTort, the store with only one location in town is at 2244 N. Greenwich near the northeast corner of Greenwich and 21st street. There is a possibility of expansion, though. Depending on this one fares, don’t be surprised to see more pop-up should things go well.

WICHITA, KS ・ 6 DAYS AGO