Soccer-Last-gasp own goal sends Tunisia into Arab Cup final

By Syndicated Content
101.9 KELO-FM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOHA (Reuters) – Tunisia snatched victory with virtually the last kick of the game as an own goal handed them a 1-0 win over Egypt in their Arab Cup semi-final in Doha on Wednesday. Egypt captain Amr El Sulaya flicked a last-gasp free kick into his own net...

kelofm.com

