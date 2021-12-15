ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea of Stars confirmed for Switch, launches holiday 2022

Gematsu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSabotage Studio has confirmed turn-based RPG Sea of Stars will be available for Switch alongside PC (Steam) when it launches in holiday 2022. Sea of Stars was originally announced for “consoles and PC,”...

www.gematsu.com

ComicBook

Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Conclusion: Blasphemous: Wounds of Eventide has launched on Switch

Back in August, it was revealed Blasphemous was getting one more DLC update, as well as a sequel in 2023. The final free expansion for Blasphemous, Wounds of Eventide, has now launched on Nintendo Switch. Publisher Team17 has dropped a trailer with some new gameplay footage, in addition to patch notes for various bugs.
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

Star Wars: Hunters lands on Nintendo Switch and iOS in 2022

Star Wars: Hunters is an arena combat game developed by LucasFilm Games. The game heads to Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android storefronts in 2022 for a commercial release. The game soft launched on Android in select markets, with a soft launch expected on the iOS App Store in early 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

Banjo Kazooie launches on Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack in January

Nintendo Switch Online is a subscription service offering online play, access to retro games, and more. The Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack includes Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis titles. Banjo Kazooie is set to release on the Nintendo 64 service in January 2022. The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack...
VIDEO GAMES
#Sabotage Studio
Nintendo Life

Intense Shooter Severed Steel Gets More Updates Ahead Of Switch Launch

While the Switch may be short of a lot of the 'usual' first-person shooters, in terms of big franchises, there are a variety of interesting smaller options. Another that's due to arrive in early 2022 is Severed Steel, which focuses on fast and acrobatic gameplay. It's been out a little...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendojo.com

Paper Mario Launches for Nintendo Switch Online This Week

Believe it or not, but somehow Paper Mario is 21 years old. Time has been kind to this classic Nintendo 64 RPG, however, as it remains as engaging and fun as it was over two decades ago. If you’ve never gotten the chance to play it, or if you’ve been chomping at the bit for another go, Nintendo has you covered: Paper Mario is coming to Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack on December 10:
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Astroneer Switch Port Launches in January 2022

Indie developer System Era Softworks has announced the Astroneer Switch port launches in January 2022 alongside a big update for all versions of the game. The Astroneer Switch port launches on January 13th, 2022 alongside the big new “Xenobiology” update. Furthermore, digital pre-orders for the Switch port are now up on the eShop, and Gearbox Publishing will offer a physical version with exclusive rewards at participating retailers.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

RICO London launches on PS4 and Switch

This frenetic FPS will allow you to enjoy procedurally generated scenarios filled with action either alone or with friends. After announcing some time ago that the game would be coming to consoles in December, Aksys Games announced today that its follow-up to Ground Shatter’s FPS shooter with rogue-like elements, RICO London, has arrived on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The development studio announces that the Xbox One version will receive a special release in the first quarter of 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
RPG
Nintendo Enthusiast

Edge of Eternity – Cloud Version RPG launches on Switch in February

Publisher Dear Villagers and developer Midgar Studio have announced that role-playing game Edge of Eternity – Cloud Version is coming to Nintendo Switch with a release date of February 23, 2022. It will also come to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on February 10, 2022. It previously released on PC back in June. All versions of the game will receive an update allowing for Japanese voice acting beginning February 10. Midgar Studio itself is a small French indie developer, but the game has plenty of JRPG flavor, including a soundtrack from legendary composer Yasunori Mitsuda.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Star Wars Eclipse confirmed with stunning cinematic trailer

One of the first new games announced at The Game Awards 2021 is Star Wars Eclipse, an action-adventure title set in the universe’s High Republic era. Though details about the upcoming title are slim at this time, LucasFilm and developer Quantic Dream revealed the game with a stunning cinematic trailer nearly three minutes in length.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Acclaimed Indie Hit ‘Loop Hero’ Gets a New Switch Launch Trailer

If you’ve been waiting patiently for Four Quarters‘ and Devolver Digital‘s critically-acclaimed indie sensation, Loop Hero, to make its way to Nintendo Switch, then we bring you good news. Yes, the unique idle RPG experience is now available on the Big N’s handheld hybrid. To help...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Interactive Thriller Twelve Minutes Launches On PlayStation and Switch

Interactive Thriller Twelve Minutes Launches On PlayStation and Switch. Annapurna Interactive along with Luis Antonio worked together to produce Twelve Minutes. Twelve Minutes originally launched on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on August 19th, 2021. The title was well received as an interactive thriller. It provided a unique experience for many gamers. On November 24th, Annapurna Interactive announced that the game will be launching on the PlayStation platforms along with the Nintendo Switch. Today, the company has officially released the title on the Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Are you ready to hop in?
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Launches On March 17 For PS4, Switch, And PC

At The Game Awards, Atlus announced that Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, a fighting game, is coming to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on March 17, 2022. The game's plot takes place after the events of Persona 4 Golden. It costs $30 and is available for preorder on Steam right now.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Death End Re;Quest 2 Launching For Switch in the West February 2022

Publisher Idea Factory International has announced that the Compile Heart-developed RPG Death End Re;Quest 2 will launch on Nintendo Switch in the west on February 08, 2022. The Calendar Edition can currently be pre-ordered on Idea Factory’s European digital store. In addition, North American and European purchasers can also benefit from contextual pre-order discounts.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Banjo-Kazooie Nintendo Switch Online Release Window Confirmed

The next Nintendo Switch Online N64 Expansion Pack game has a release window. We now know when Banjo-Kazooie will show up on the Switch. It will appear in every region in January 2022. So long as someone subscribes to the optional, more expensive version of the service, they’ll get access to it immediately at launch.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Sea Of Stars’ gets announcement trailer at Nintendo Indie World

Sea Of Stars from the developers of The Messenger, Sabotage Studio, has received its announcement trailer at Nintendo‘s Indie World showcase. The Kickstarter backed project which received almost £1 million in funding when it launched last year, has now revealed its first trailer and confirmed that the title will be coming to Nintendo Switch. Sea Of Stars is a turn-based RPG based on 90’s classics from the genre.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

OMORI for Switch launches in spring 2022

The Switch version of OMORI will launch in spring 2022, publisher and developer OMOCAT announced. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of OMORI are also planned, but because this was announced during a Nintendo Indie World live stream, a release window for those platforms are still to be confirmed. OMORI...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Let’s Play! Oink Games now available for Switch

Oink Games has released board game collection Let’s Play! Oink Games for Switch via Nintendo eShop for $21.99. Here is an overview of the collection, via Oink Games:. Over 1,000,000 copies sold worldwide. The innovative board game brand has come to Switch!. Selling over 1,000,000 copies worldwide, the continually...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

GRIME coming to Switch in summer 2022

Publisher Akupara Games and developer Clover Bite will release “Metroidvania Soulslike” game GRIME for Switch in summer 2022, the companies announced. GRIME first launched for PC via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store, as well as Stadia on August 2. Here is an overview of the game, via...
VIDEO GAMES

