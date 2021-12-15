ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Dr. Dre Shares New Music f/ Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and More in ‘GTA Online’ Expansion

By Trace William Cowen
Complex
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo say that receiving new music from Dr. Dre is a rarity would be a profound understatement. As fans are well aware, the perfectionism-seeking producer and industry mogul is famously careful about what gets released, making the presence of new music in Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto Online expansion The Contract all...

www.complex.com

Comments / 1

Related
hypebeast.com

Snoop Dogg Reveals He Was "Hurt" After Not Being Able to Purchase Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg revealed in an extensive new interview that “the man in me was hurt” when he was not given the chance to purchase Death Row Records. Speaking to TIDAL‘s Elliot Wilson via GQ, the hip-hop veteran explained that he was led to his current executive position at Def Jam Recordings after failing to acquire Suge Knight’s Death Row. “I went looking for this job because I wanted to be the CEO of Death Row Records and basically take over the merchandise and rerelease their music, do documentaries, and possibly do my life story,” Snoop shared. “But then eOne Music [which owned Death Row Music until April 2021] didn’t want to give me action at it. So then I asked could I buy it? And they acted like they didn’t want to sell it. Then they sold it [to the Blackstone Group], and the man in me was hurt, but the businessman in me said, Okay, I got to find something else to do to take this energy of mine that I’m holding on to.”
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Fabolous Finally Goes Public With Diddy Party Confession

Most people want to go to a celebrity afterparty to rub shoulders and mingle with whichever stars are in the house. Fabolous has been to several events in his day, but it appears he feels some of those parties weren’t all they were cracked up to be. The Brooklyn rapper...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Ex-Ruthless Records Rapper Exposes Eazy-E Lawsuit They Kept Out Of 'Straight Outta Compton'

The N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton arrived in 2015 and painted a Hollywood portrait of the pioneering West Coast gangsta rap group. Considering director F. Gary Gray only had so much time to tell the story, plenty of details were left out. For starters, J.J. Fad wasn’t even mentioned despite their undeniable impact on the success of Ruthless Records and Dr. Dre’s assault on former Pump It Up! host Dee Barnes was conveniently omitted, too.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Ty Dolla Sign
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Nipsey Hussle
Person
Dj Pooh
Person
Busta Rhymes
Person
Rick Ross
Person
Snoop Dogg
hypebeast.com

Soulja Boy Claims Other Rappers Followed Kanye West in Dropping Him From Their Songs

Soulja Boy is pointing his finger at Kanye West after other rappers supposedly dropped him from their songs. During a recent Instagram Live session, the rapper confirmed that Stunna 4 Vegas and Lil Yachty removed his verses from their songs — following Ye’s move on the DONDA cut “Remote Control.” “Kanye West, Lil Yachty and Stunna 4 Vegas: y’all got me f*cked up,” Soulja Boy said. “This is a PSA. This is a public service announcement. None of you rappers call my phone no more, please. I’m begging y’all.”
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Jay-Z Got Denied Entry Into KRS-One & Fat Joe's "1, 2 Pass It" Session

If you don't like Jay-Z's music, you still can't help but applaud the work ethic that led to his induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The Brooklyn rapper has rightfully deserved the title of GOAT throughout his years but the recognition he receives these days is a testament to his consistency, longevity, and commitment to prove himself every time he steps to the plate.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Almost Joined Nas, Rick Ross & Future On Berner's 'Gotti' Album

Berner’s new album Gotti arrived on December 3, boasting appearances from Nas, Rick Ross, Future, Jadakiss, Styles P, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Rod Wave and Mozzy. Berner even secured previously unheard audio recordings from the late John Gotti himself, adding cinematic authenticity to the Mafia-inspired project. But there...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Amber Rose Parties At "Verzuz" With Wiz Khalifa Days After AE Edwards Apology

Last night's Verzuz was filled with takeaways. Aside from the ruckus incited by Bizzy Bone, the show also featured several guest appearances to help fill the stage. Terrence Howard helped close out the show by performing "It's Hard out Here for a Pimp," the Hustle & Flow track that helped Three 6 Mafia earn an Academy Award.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gta#Stereogum#The Game And Cocoa Sarai#The Library Of Congress
hotnewhiphop.com

Peewee Longway Shares New Single "Starve"

Peewee Longway's hustle never stops. The Atlanta rapper has been having an eventful year with plenty of music for his fans to enjoy. He teamed up with Cassius Jar earlier this year for Longway Sinatra 2 before joining forces with Waw*Mart for their collaborative project, M.B.M. Needless to say, Peewee has tons of music in the stash that he's been slowly unloading on his fans. And it seems likely that this momentum will get carried into the new year.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre & Xzibit Have Master Plan For Spousal Slander - & Keyshia Cole Wants In

Los Angeles, CA – Dr. Dre and Xzibit have formed a new Hip Hop supergroup as a result of their new marital statuses. In an Instagram post Xzibit shared on his personal profile Saturday (November 27), the cannabis entrepreneur appeared in a series of photos with Dr. Dre in a t-shirt that had the acronym “N.W.D.” emblazoned on the front, along with the phrase “Straight Outta Marriage,” on the back.
RELATIONSHIPS
HipHopDX.com

Rick Ross Gets Marriage Proposal From Female Fan Mid-Performance

It’s not atypical for artists to experience fandom, but some fans take it to disturbing levels. Case in point — Rick Ross was mid-performance over the weekend when a woman reached up to the Maybach Music Group founder with a ring in her hand and said the words, “I love you. Will you marry me?” Ross was clearly caught off guard and replied onstage, “Did she ask me to marry her?”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Diff'rent Strokes' Live: Snoop Dogg Makes Surprise Appearance, and Fans Can't Get Over It

The Live in Front of a Studio Audience re-creation of the iconic sitcom Diff'rent Strokes that aired on Tuesday, Dec. 7 is garnering a lot of attention, mainly due to Snoop Dogg's role. The second-half of the episode kicked off with a special appearance from Todd Bridges. Bridges played Willis during the eight-season sitcom and is sadly the show's only surviving original cast member. During his act, Bridges shared fond memories about first walking through the doors of the Drummond Park Avenue apartment when the series premiered in 1978. He also spoke of the impact the show had on his life. And while fans were happy to see Bridges, it was the unexpected guests that received the most reactions.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

New Dr. Dre & Eminem Collab Track Preview Has Surfaced

In the world of hip-hop, Dr. Dre and Eminem have solidified their status as legends, and as they years go on, their iconography only continues to grow. While they’ve moved away from making the kinds of music they were putting out at their peak, the two old friends still have some hits left in them, as proved by the latest preview of their forthcoming collaboration.
VIDEO GAMES
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Exposes How Much Money 50 Cent Allegedly Made From "BMF"

We all know about 50 Cent and Rick Ross' long-storied feud and just how messy it's gotten over the years. Both rappers are comfortably running their own empires but they've still got a lot of animosity for one another. Following the release of Rozay's new studio album Richer Than I Ever Been, the rapper spoke with GQ's Frazier Tharpe about all of the hot topics surrounding him, including his feud with 50 Cent.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

[WATCH] Snoop Dogg Releases New Video for “No Smut on My Name”

Snoop Dogg once again visits his Algorithm album, dropping off a new video for “No Smut on My Name.” Snoop is joined by Battle Locco and Kokane for the new release. Last month, Snoop Dogg released Algorithm. The release comes on Def Jam Records and is his first project for the label.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Dr. Dre and Xzibit Joke About Recent Divorces in Instagram Post

Longtime collaborators Dr. Dre and Xzibit seem to have more in common now that they are newly divorced men. Over the weekend, the two linked up and Xzibit posted a picture of them on his Instagram. In the first photo, Xzibit wore the a shirt that had “N.W.D” on the front in the classic N.W.A. font. The next photo showed the back of the shirt, which read “Straight Outta Marriage” with Dre pointing at it.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP

Comments / 0

Community Policy