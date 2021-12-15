ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Alvin Kamara, Taysom Hill receive bad news for Saints vs. Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints will be without two of their offensive tackles for Week 15. News broke on Friday that both Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk will both be unavailable for the Saints vs Buccaneers game on Sunday. Both linemen are dealing with knee injuries, and are expected to return for Week 16 against the Dolphins.
batonrougenews.net

Taysom Hill Adds to Saints Fearsome Rushing Attack

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Scouting Report: With Taysom Hill under center and both Alvin Kamara and Mark ingram returning to action, New Orleans has the ability to dominate on the ground...Plus, other key players and strengths and weaknesses for the Bucs' Week 15 opponent Scott Smith. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will...
NOLA.com

Taysom Hill wore lavender shoes for My Cause, My Cleats. The inspiration? A Netflix show.

Taysom Hill broke his stride, briefly stutter-stepping before he launched himself over Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee. Hill’s hurdle Thursday momentarily made onlookers forget about the partially torn plantar fascia in his right foot and instead moved the spotlight on the sparkly lavender and black Adidas cleats with a glitter rainbow soleplate adorning his feet for My Cause, My Cleats week.
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Sporting News

What channel is Patriots vs. Colts on today? Time, TV schedule for Saturday NFL game

The Patriots (9-4) will look to extend their win streak against the rival Colts (7-6), who are fighting to be on top in the AFC South. After earning a 14-10 win against the Bills on Sunday, the Patriots will kick off the NFL's first set of Saturday matchups. They are traveling to Indianapolis in time to face the Colts, who most recently shut out the Texans 31-0.
FanSided

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith signs with division rival in sketchy move

Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL Draft bust makes offer to needy Browns

The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a shortage of quarterbacks due to a rise in Covid positives this week. Things are dire enough that one of the team’s more notorious draft busts is ready to suit up for them again. Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum have both tested positive...
brownsnation.com

Ex-Browns QB Offers To Play For Browns On Saturday

The rise in COVID positives has left the Cleveland Browns shorthanded this week. The organization is already without Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum as both tested positive. That leaves Nick Mullens as the only active quarterback on the roster for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Although, the...
thecomeback.com

Washington Football Team signing former Cowboys quarterback

The NFL is getting decimated with COVID-19 positive tests this week. The Washington Football Team has been among the teams that are dealing with a large number of unavailable players for their game this weekend. That is going to include WFT’s top two quarterbacks on the depth chart, Taylor Heinicke...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Lamar Jackson News

The Baltimore Ravens had a number of absences at practice on Thursday, most notably quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson sprained his ankle in Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns. The 2019 NFL MVP has not practiced at all this week ahead of the upcoming showdown with the Green Bay Packers.
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield fires off angry tweets at NFL

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is not happy with the NFL’s handling of COVID protocols amid the Browns’ current increase in cases. In a series of tweets, Mayfield criticized the NFL for its policies on testing players and perceived inconsistency in doing so. The NFL will continue daily testing for teams currently in intensive protocols due to an ongoing increase in cases, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, but other teams will not be subject to daily testing. This irked Mayfield, who accused the NFL of selective application of protocols to ensure that the Browns game goes on “to make money.”
The Spun

NFL Announces Kickoff Time Change For Cowboys-Cardinals

The NFL is moving the kickoff time of Week 17’s matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys. In order to give the two division leaders a better TV viewing spot, the game, previously scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, will now begin at 4:25 p.m. ET. Televised on Fox,...
FanSided

Chargers: Donald Parham injury update

Chargers: Donald Parham injury update. Everyone wants to know the condition of Chargers’ Donald Parham Jr. who suffered a nasty knockout in the opening minutes of the Thursday Night Football game versus the Chiefs and while there is a bit of an update at press time, there’s still a lot unknown about his health.
Larry Brown Sports

Case Keenum’s quote about Nick Chubb goes viral

Case Keenum could potentially start for the Cleveland Browns on Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders, and it sounds like the veteran quarterback is beyond excited for the opportunity. With running back Kareem Hunt likely to miss the game due to an ankle injury, Nick Chubb is expected to carry...
