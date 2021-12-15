Tori Carpenter: Living life artistically

Filmmaker John Carpenter has been impressing audiences with his ambitious genre efforts for decades, with his 1988 film They Live being considered a seminal work, with its themes of subliminal messaging and capitalist control feeling more relevant today than ever. Not only can fans never get enough of Carpenter's work, but his former collaborators are just as excited by his accomplishments, with actor Keith David recently sharing his enthusiasm to reunite with Carpenter at some point in the future. David starred not only in Carpenter's They Live, but also his 1982 The Thing. Keith recently starred in a Season 2 episode of Creepshow, which is out now on Blu-ray and DVD.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO