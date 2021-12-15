Geraldo Rivera confronts Sean Hannity over texts sent to Meadows

"It’s easy to support people when things in life are going well, it’s always easy," Hannity said hours after CNN suspended Cuomo indefinitely for his role in advising his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in the governor's sexual harassment scandal. "Chris’ brother, Andrew, was in big trouble,” Hannity continued. “Helping a brother, and a friend, in the worst moment of their life, is probably not the worst offense and he probably lied to himself even though he handled it wrong in terms of his work. If Chris does get back on the air, I assume he will apologize,” he concluded. “I believe in second chances when sincere apologies are made, but it’s you the audience that decides if the apology is sincere.” Tucker Carlson also defended Cuomo: "Chris Cuomo may be an idiot, but he understands that his obligation is to the people he’s related to. When they need your help, you help them," he tweeted.

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO