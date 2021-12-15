ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geraldo Rivera confronts Sean Hannity over texts sent to Meadows

Cover picture for the articleGeraldo Rivera confronts Fox News host Sean...

CNN

Here's how Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham finally addressed news of their January 6 text messages

New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham — finally — on Tuesday night addressed the now-public texts that they sent Mark Meadows during the insurrection in which they implored the former White House chief of staff to get then-President Trump to take action to curtail the violence occurring at the US Capitol.
Sean Hannity
Geraldo Rivera
Brian Stelter
Deadline

Sean Hannity And Laura Ingraham Address January 6 Texts To Mark Meadows, Attack Liz Cheney For Public Release Of Private Messages

UPDATED: Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham addressed the release of text messages they sent to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows as the January 6 siege on the Capitol unfolded, in which they each urged him to get the president to speak out and get the rioters to stop. Hannity insisted to viewers that he says “the same thing in private that I say to all of you,” after the release of the message. in which he wrote to Meadows, “Can he make a statement, ask people to leave the Capitol?” On his show on Tuesday, Hannity said,...
Primetimer

Fox News' Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson defend Chris Cuomo

"It’s easy to support people when things in life are going well, it’s always easy," Hannity said hours after CNN suspended Cuomo indefinitely for his role in advising his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in the governor's sexual harassment scandal. "Chris’ brother, Andrew, was in big trouble,” Hannity continued. “Helping a brother, and a friend, in the worst moment of their life, is probably not the worst offense and he probably lied to himself even though he handled it wrong in terms of his work. If Chris does get back on the air, I assume he will apologize,” he concluded. “I believe in second chances when sincere apologies are made, but it’s you the audience that decides if the apology is sincere.” Tucker Carlson also defended Cuomo: "Chris Cuomo may be an idiot, but he understands that his obligation is to the people he’s related to. When they need your help, you help them," he tweeted.
CNN

Fox stays silent about new texts that expose Hannity and Ingraham's Jan. 6 hypocrisy

New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Fox News did not bother to air Monday night's meeting of the House committee investigating the 1/6 attack. Neither did Newsmax or One America News. So right-wing TV audiences did not hear when Rep. Liz Cheney revealed that some of Fox's biggest stars pressed Mark Meadows for help during the siege of the Capitol.
Fox News

Laura Ingraham blasts Liz Cheney, media over Meadows texts; replays her riot condemnations

After Wyoming GOP Rep. Elizabeth Cheney read texts from three Fox News hosts to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows into the Congressional Record during the latest House January 6 Committee hearing, Laura Ingraham pushed back on claims and insinuations that she was being irresponsible, hypocritical or not publicly professing her true opinion of the rioting that was going on at the time.
