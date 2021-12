With parents, family and coaches at his side, Gage Stenger signs his letter of intent to play for Nebraska on Wednesday morning at Millard South High School. CLARK GRELL, Journal Star

Stenger showed his toughness at Millard South. Now he wants to show more at NU, including a shot at QB

Though he is projected as a defender, Gage Stenger is hopeful for a shot to play QB. If not, "just however I can get on the field and help the team."