Holidays Got You Feeling Stressed? Here Are 3 Ways to Find Peace

For exclusive access to all our stories, including sequences, teacher tips, video classes, and more, join Outside+ today. In the soft 7:30 a.m. Santa Barbara sun, Jivana Heyman walks down the green wooden steps into his backyard garden. He admires the herb bed where lavender, oregano, and thyme flourish. Scratching his short auburn beard and adjusting his glasses, he moves on to what he calls his “three favorite W’s”: watering, weeding, and wandering. Many living things in his personal oasis call for his attention: prolific lemon and orange trees, an eggplant-and-pepper patch, an itinerant inedible fig tree that he can’t seem to bring himself to cut down. As he tends to them, he takes time to think. This space for reflection is part of what Heyman, cofounder of the nonprofit organization Accessible Yoga Association and author of Accessible Yoga, loves so much about gardening.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO