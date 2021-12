Back in 2018, an overwhelming number of California voters put their seal of approval on what was then known as Proposition 12, which called for egg-laying chickens, breeding pigs, and veal calves to be raised in a humane way before they could be slaughtered and sold within the state. This meant that producers needed to give their poultry and livestock enough room to be able to stand and turn around. If producers didn't comply with these requirements, their eggs and meat would be banned for sale in California (via Food and Wine).

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO