Revenue and EPS grew by 46.7% and 134.4% YoY in the most recent report, but it’s important to note the role acquisitions played. MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) has certainly done well in 2021 with the year almost over. Revenue and earnings are way up. The stock has outperformed. MXL has a number of tailwinds to look forward to from a fundamental standpoint. It's not hard to see why someone may decide to go long MXL. However, there are also a number of counterarguments to be made. Why will be covered next.

