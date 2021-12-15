Woman Found Shot To Death On S. Merrifield Road In Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Fire-Rescue workers found a woman’s body on the side of 2000 S. Merrifield Road in the early morning hours of Dec. 15.

Police investigate after a woman’s body was found riddled with bullets in Dallas. (credit: CBS 11)

She died from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this murder are under investigation. Since the victim did not have an identification card, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office will attempt to identify the victim through fingerprints analysis.

The Homicide Unit urges anyone with information to contact Detective Boz Rojas at 214.681.1786 or via email: boz.rojas@dallascityhall.com.