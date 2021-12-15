ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Figment 2: Creed Valley - Nintendo Switch Reveal Trailer

By Best Games
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA puzzle adventure game where you fight your...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Loop Hero | Available Now on Nintendo Switch Trailer

Wield an expanding deck of mystical cards to place enemies, buildings, and terrain along each unique expedition loop for the brave hero. Recover and equip powerful loot for each class of hero for their battles and expand the survivors' camp to reinforce each adventure through the loop.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection rumoured for Nintendo Switch

The latest rumour circulating the internet is that Ubisoft is readying the Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection for the Nintendo Switch system. Direct-Feed Games says that the collection which contains Assassin’s Creed II, Brotherhood, and Revelations, which are all part of the Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection. It would make sense as previous Assassin’s Creed games for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 have come to the system. We will have to see if Ubisoft announces anything!
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Garfield revealed as free DLC for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, available on Nintendo Switch “later this month”

The cat is officially out of the bag! Ludosity and GameMill Entertainment have announced via IGN that the first free DLC character for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will be the lasagna loving, Monday hating, lazy tabby cat, Garfield. Introduced as a comic strip character in the 1970s by author Jim Davis, Garfield has become a cultural phenomenon and household name, receiving a variety of live-action movies, cartoons, and animated specials over the years. While not typically associated with the Nickelodeon brand, Garfield was acquired in 2019 by Viacom, Nick’s parent company, and plans are currently underway to develop an exclusive animated show for the network.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure Game#Puzzles
ComicBook

Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

These Were Some of the Best Titles for the Nintendo Switch in 2021

It's been another great year for video game lovers, and Nintendo players especially had a plethora of great titles to pick from. As there are still shortages of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S leaving many gamers without the current-gen console, Nintendo released its new OLED model to moderate success, providing an enhanced gaming experience without leaving previous-gen players behind with new-console exclusives.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Guardian of Lore Now on Nintendo Switch

There’s no shortage in using mythology in video games. Mostly, however, is either Greek or Norse mythology and sometimes Japanese gods and goddesses. But Guardian of Lore is bringing to the table native Latin-American folktales and myths, particularly from cultures like that of the Incas and Aztecs. You can now experience these cultures on Nintendo Switch for $13.99.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Twinfinite

Crystar For Nintendo Switch Gets New Trailer Introducing Kokoro

Today NIS America released a new trailer of the Nintendo Switch version of the upcoming JRPG Crystar. The clip showcases Kokoro, one of the characters who appear in the game, including her English voice. You can check it out below. Since I missed it last week, I’ll also add the...
TECHNOLOGY
gamepur.com

Nintendo now selling standalone Switch OLED dock

The Nintendo Switch OLED model was released in October 2021 with various refinements that were mostly aimed at the handheld experience. The sole benefit to those that preferred playing docked came in the form of a LAN port, allowing for wired online gameplay on Nintendo’s hybrid console for the first time. Up until now, that revision of the Switch dock has been exclusively included with purchases of the Switch OLED model.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Astroneer hits the Nintendo Switch on January 13 – here’s the new trailer!

Multiplayer sci-fi sandbox Astroneer has been teasing a Switch launch for a while now, and as of today, we have a hard date: January 13th. “The date is final! Astroneer will be coming to Nintendo Switch on January 13th,” System Era says. “Starting today, you can pre-order on the E-shop and Nintendo online store here! For early purchasers, we are including a special EXO Outfitters bundle! The Power bundle includes a palette and visor customization set, unlockable in-game on day one. The bundle will be redeemable for all early purchasers till February 28th, 2021.”
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Insider

Sonic Frontiers Coming To Nintendo Switch In Holiday 2022

SEGA and Sonic Team Japan have revealed Sonic Frontiers, which has been confirmed for release on Nintendo Switch. Revealed at The Game Awards 2021, the iconic blue blur will star in his “first-ever open-zone-inspired gaming experience” which has been led by producer Sachiko Kawamura and director Morio Kishimoto.
RETAIL
noisypixel.net

Visual Novel Adventure ‘AfterLove EP’ Revealed in New Trailer; Coming to PlayStation, Switch, and PC

Fellow Traveler announced they will publish the Pikselnesia-developed visual novel adventure AfterLove EP on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC-via Steam in Summer 2022. From the developer of What Comes After and Coffee Talk, AfterLove EP is a mix of dating sim, rhythm game, and narrative adventure. Players assume the role of Rama, a young musician whose girlfriend, Cinta, has recently passed away. Now, Rama lives to fulfill the promise he made to Cinta.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Co-Op Adventure ‘Aliisha: The Oblivion of Twin Goddesses’ Gameplay Revealed in New Trailer; To be Switch Exclusive With Physical Release Confirmed

PQube and Underscore Game Studio revealed gameplay for their puzzle-platformer Aliish: The Oblivion of Twin Goddesses, in development for Nintendo Switch for a Spring 2022 release. Aliish: The Oblivion of Twin Goddesses has players take control of Lisha and Aisha, twin sisters that have been discriminated against since they were...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Insider

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Coming To Nintendo Switch

ATLUS has revealed that Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is coming to Nintendo Switch, news that was shared to open The Game Awards 2021. The stakes are Ultimate, the tension is Maximum, the fight is… the ULTIMAX! Experience the latest entry into the beloved Persona 4 series with a thrilling fighting twist. Join the heroes as they combat an army of Shadows in the P-1 CLIMAX!
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

Banjo-Kazooie is coming to Nintendo Switch Online in January

Nintendo already confirmed that N64 classic Banjo-Kazooie is making its way to the ‘Expansion Pack’ tier of its Switch Online service, but the game now has a January release window. Rare studio head Craig Duncan retweeted Nintendo’s announcement regarding the news, stating that it’s “always a pleasure to...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy