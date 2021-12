Established more than a decade-and-a-half ago, the social news aggregation and community website Reddit, recently valued at $10 billion, is now ready to go public with a confidential filing with the SEC. Greg Martin, co-founder of Rainmaker Securities, spoke to Cheddar about one of the "original" social media companies' future prospects as a public company. "We've seen very successful IPOs from Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Snapchat, in the social media arena, and Reddit is next in that line," Martin said. "So, I think it's time."

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO