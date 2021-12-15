Top-ranked recruit Travis Hunter flips commitment from Florida State to Jackson State

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders, left, and JSU Athletic Director Ashley Robinson Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

There's power in being Prime Time, apparently.

NFL Hall of Famer and current Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders made that clear on national signing day as cornerback Travis Hunter, the No. 1 or No. 2 overall college recruit in the country, depending on the source, flipped from Florida State to JSU.

"Florida State has always been a beacon for me," Hunter said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

He added:

"… It's a dream that is hard to let go of, but sometimes we are called to step into a bigger future than the one we imagined for ourselves. For me, that future is at Jackson State University."

Hunter was committed to Florida State since early 2020.

Hunter is the most recent top prospect Sanders has recruited since becoming Jackson's State's coach in September 2020. His son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, flipped from Florida Atlantic during the signing period in late 2020 to play for his dad.

Jackson State is 11-1 overall this season, 8-1 in conference play and has won nine straight games. The Tigers play Saturday against South Carolina State.