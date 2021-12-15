ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

How Robert F. Kennedy Jr. built an anti-vaccine juggernaut amid COVID-19

By Associated Press
MercuryNews
MercuryNews
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. strode onto the stage at a Southern California church, radiating Kennedy confidence and surveying the standing ovation crowd with his piercing blue Bobby Kennedy eyes. Then, he launched into an anti-vaccine rant. Democrats “drank the Kool-Aid,” he told people assembled for a far right...

www.mercurynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. blames his Curb Your Enthusiasm star wife Cheryl Hines for ordering guests attending holiday party at his California home to get vaccinated or tested

Prominent anti-vaxxer Robert F Kennedy Jr. held a holiday party at his California home last week, with the invitation urging guests to be vaccinated or get tested for COVID-19 before coming to his house. Kennedy, one of America’s most notorious anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxer icon, told his guests to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. blames holiday party's vaccine-or-testing request on wife Cheryl Hines

Attendees of a holiday party at prominent anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s home were reportedly told they should either be tested for COVID-19 or vaccinated. That's according to a report from Politico on Friday, which said that given Kennedy is one of the most well-known anti-vaxxers in the United States, it "came as a surprise when an invitation to a holiday party at his home in California last week urged attendees to be tested or vaccinated beforehand."
HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Anti-Vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s House Party Guests Told to Get Vaccinated Before Coming

An invitation for a holiday party at the home of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—one of America’s most notorious anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists—reportedly urged guests to get tested or vaccinated for coronavirus before they came inside his house. Politico reports Kennedy held a holiday gathering at his home in California last week, and virtual invites told attendees to take the same precautions that Kennedy has spent the pandemic attempting to undermine for enormous financial gain. When Politico asked him about the apparent hypocrisy at his shindig, Kennedy blamed his wife—Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines. “I guess I’m not always the boss at my own house,” Kennedy told Politico’s Daniel Lippman. He added that tests and vaccines statuses weren’t checked at the door. Kennedy’s anti-vaccine group, the Children’s Health Defense, more than doubled its revenue in 2020 to $6.8 million, according to an AP investigation.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
John F Kennedy
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Kerry Kennedy
Person
Robert F. Kennedy
Person
Francis Collins
CBS News

Retiring NIH director Dr. Francis Collins faced off with Trump over refusing to endorse disproven COVID treatments

Dr. Francis Collins has spent 12 years as director of the National Institutes of Health – one of the longest-serving in its history. He's stepping away from the job at year's end. However, in a new interview with correspondent Rita Braver for "CBS Sunday Morning," Collins said he was willing to step away earlier when he was at odds with former President Donald Trump over the country's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
POTUS
MercuryNews

NY state sees record daily COVID case numbers

New York state on Friday had its highest single day count of new Covid-19 case reports with 21,027, according to data. New York’s data also revealed that positive Covid-19 cases in the state jumped 154% in less than a week. The previous high was January 14 when there were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Takes Aim At Dr. Fauci In New Book On Pandemic-Era Policies

When the COVID-19 pandemic took root, Dr. Anthony Fauci became the central focus of the federal government’s response to the health crisis. Dr. Fauci was no stranger to being in the limelight – as a physician with the National Institutes of Health (NIH), he has been a fixture in Washington for more than a half-century, including service as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hutch Post

Additional secret JFK assassination files released

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Archives on Wednesday made public nearly 1,500 documents related to the U.S. government’s investigation into the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The disclosure of secret cables, internal memos and other documents satisfies a deadline set in October by President Joe Biden...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Human Services#Covid#Health Security#Democrats#The Kool Aid#The Associated Press#Chd#German#Italian#Spanish
San Francisco Chronicle

Letters: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is not spouting conspiracy theories

Regarding “Don’t believe RFK Jr.’s conspiracy theories” (Letters, Dec. 10): Thank you for publishing Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s insightful commentary. A letter in response disparages RFK Jr. with the conversation-stopping, thought-arresting term “conspiracy theory,” inimical to critical inquiry. Abundant evidence corroborates the assertion...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Urban Milwaukee

Ron Johnson Says Unvaccinated in ‘Internment Camps’ Outside U.S.

Sen. Ron Johnson, in an appearance on Janesville-area radio station WCLO earlier this week, compared the treatment of unvaccinated people to internment camps. Johnson was a guest on the program, “Your Talk Show,” with host Tim Bremel to discuss the omicron variant of COVID-19 and to continue his fight against vaccination efforts and public health officials he refers to as “COVID gods” such as Dr. Anthony Fauci.
JANESVILLE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Tyranny is coming unless someone stops Democrats' COVID power grab

People living in the nation of Mozambique along the southern coast of Africa woke up to pretty surprising news this week, not a ton has been happening in Mozambique in recent years, but this really rattled them a little bit. The Biden administration informed the people of Mozambique in a presidential proclamation supposedly signed by Biden himself that they are no longer allowed in the United States. It's nothing personal. It's omicron, the new COVID variant that has been used to justify lockdowns around the world. The problem is the confusion came from the fact that there was no omicron at the time in Mozambique. There wasn’t a single reported case of it in the country when the proclamation was signed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MercuryNews

MercuryNews

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Mercury News's News Break profile

 https://www.mercurynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy