Chemung County, NY

Holiday Happenings featuring Catholic Charities

By Tara Lynch
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uU2qi_0dNf11vC00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Catholic Charities of Chemung and Schuyler Counties is continuing to help residents in need this holiday season through a series of donation drives and programs. The organization is distributing Christmas Food Baskets in both Chemung and Schuyler counties. Pre-registration for baskets in Chemung County is full, but there are still a few baskets available in Schuyler County, which will be distributed Thursday and Friday.

“We are just so grateful to the community for the support. Every year is amazing to me how many donations are brought in [for the Christmas Food Baskets,” Katie Rhodes, communications director for Catholic Charities in Chemung and Schuyler counties, said.

As an agency of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Rochester works to reduce poverty, promote wellness and self-sufficiency, and advocate for social justice. They are committed to serving all individuals in need –
regardless of racial, ethnic, cultural, or religious origins, ability to pay, or mental, physical, or developmental challenges.

For more information on the programs offered in the Southern Tier, visit their website here .

