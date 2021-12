Brief Description of Solution: SPATULA is a chef-to-customer frozen meals marketplace that is reinventing frozen food in Canada. For our customers, each meal is flash frozen, crafted by award-winning local chefs, and delivered right to their door. They are made with the highest quality ingredients, packaged with elevated touches, and can be heated up in under 10 minutes on a pan with the help of a spatula. We give our customers the benefit of extreme convenience without sacrificing on taste. For chefs, we offer a platform for them to scale and monetize their culinary creations outside of traditional restaurants.

