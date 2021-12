The Mustang Mach-E gets a range boost. Rivian decides on Georgia for its second plant. And we drive the Ioniq 5. This and more, here at Green Car Reports. This morning we posted our first drive of the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5. From its retro style to its leading-edge platform and charging tech, it’s one of the most eagerly anticipated new EVs of the year—and in most respects, it’s something to get excited about. We just wish Hyundai was more excited about selling them throughout the U.S.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO