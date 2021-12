The Ubisoft studio in charge of the new Splinter Cell wants to bring in new players while also being sure to satisfy the core of Sam Fisher's faithful. Ubisoft Toronto managing director Istvan Tajnay shed some light on how his studio is approaching the heavy task of bringing back Splinter Cell in an official Ubisoft interview. He said he's feeling a mixture of excitement, pride, and responsibility at picking up the future of the series: "we know how high the expectations of the fans are for us to modernize the brand while making absolutely sure we don't lose any of its essence; we want to make sure that Splinter Cell fans really love it."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 22 HOURS AGO