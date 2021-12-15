Kendall Jenner Wore A Gray Hoodie To Work & That’s So Relatable

Informa Markets Fashion names Edwina Kulego in newly-created role. Congrats are in order for Edwina Kulego, who has joined Informa Markets Fashion as vice president of international and business development. In her role, which she begins on December 23, Kulego will oversee all sponsorships and new business opportunities, in addition to international business development. Along with her teams, her attention will be on generating new market opportunities, identifying and executing strategic projects, and guiding the company’s international growth strategy across its entire portfolio of brands (PROJECT, MAGIC, COTERIE, and SOURCING at MAGIC.) Kelly Helfman, president of Informa Markets Fashion, welcomed Kulego back to the fold (she originally launched the international development arm in 2016) by saying: “As a well-known fashion visionary with deeply-rooted, top-tier industry relationships both in the US and abroad, Edwina brings a strategic vision to this role which will support forward-thinking initiatives that address our customers’ modern and evolving goals.” Bonne chance!

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 18 HOURS AGO