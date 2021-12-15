ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The New Electric Ford F-150 Might Change How You Feel About Trucks

By Douglas Sonders
lifewire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am the first one to admit, I am not a pickup truck guy. Well, I wasn’t until Ford unveiled their all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck. Ford released a vehicle so compelling that I am finally questioning my aversion to owning a pickup truck, especially as a filmmaker who works out...

