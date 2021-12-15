The New Electric Ford F-150 Might Change How You Feel About Trucks

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning recently entered its second phase of production at the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center as the all-electric Ford F-150 gets closer to its launch in the spring of 2022. Ford stopped taking reservations for the F-150 Lightning just this week as it neared the 200,000 mark, while order banks are scheduled to open next month. Ford has been surprised by the level of interest consumers have shown in the electric pickup, which prompted it to double the model’s planned production recently, as well as ramp up production sooner than expected, as Ford Authority reported yesterday. However, Ford will also reportedly utilize a staggered – or “waved” order conversion process starting in January, a company spokesperson told Automotive News.

