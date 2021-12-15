ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Schwab Stock Outpaces 96% Of All Stocks; Market Correction Hasn't Phased Discount Giant Yet

By INVESTOR'S BUSINESS DAILY, JAMES DETAR
Investor's Business Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating for Charles Schwab (SCHW) climbed to a 96 Wednesday, up from 94 the prior trading session. The rating hike comes after Schwab stock zoomed 200%-plus higher in 19 months from the coronavirus crash low of 28 in March 2020 to an 84.49 all-time high on Oct....

