WWE

Report: Kevin Owens Signs New WWE Deal

By PWMania.com Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Owens’ previous WWE contract was set to expire at the end of January, but now Fightful reports that he has re-signed...

ClutchPoints

Kevin Owens shockingly made WWE, AEW decision

The big question for pro wrestler Kevin Owens is whether or not he would re-sign with WWE. There was a lot of speculation on what his future would look like. Kevin Owens was rumored to be going with AEW. The promotion has made it a habit to poach talent from WWE and has actually managed to anger the promotion.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Kevin Owens Explains Why He Decided To Stay In WWE

As noted yesterday, Kevin Owens would explain the reason behind his decision to stay in WWE today and he did so appearing at the podcast Les Anti-pods De La Lutte. “I’ll just say that my contract still ends on January 31, but not 2022. I will still be in WWE for several years, The decision was pretty easy because it was the best thing for my family, really. When it comes to that, it’s always a pretty easy decision to take. WWE has been my home for seven years now, so I have a sense of belonging. Basically, I spent the majority of my career here. When you look at all the wrestling companies I’ve wrestled for, in WWE, that’s where I’ve been the longest. That’s where I need to be for the next few years. That’s how I felt and that’s the decision I made.”
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 12/15 – Keller’s Focus On WWE: Kevin Owens re-signs with WWE, Raw and Smackdown ratings, Raw attendance, NXT notes including Breakker and Harland impressions (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… WWE,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:. Kevin Owens re-signs with WWE, with analysis of the choice he made and why he’s valuable to WWE,...
WWE
Wrestling World

Is Kevin Owens the most underrated WWE superstar?

During the last episode of Monday Night Raw the show opened with a Steel Cage Match between WWE Champion Big E and Kevin Owens. The latter, despite as often happens to him, struggles to win the result, once again offered a great test by winning the support of the public.
WWE
Kevin Owens
The Ringer

Kevin Owens Re-signs With WWE, the Legacy of Ring of Honor, and ‘Winter Is Coming’ Reactions

David and Kaz are joined by author and host of The Way of the Blade Podcast Phil Schneider to discuss Kevin Owens signing a multiyear deal with WWE (02:00). They then dive into the legacy of Ring of Honor after Final Battle last week (25:00). Later, they react to Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson’s hour-long draw on Winter Is Coming (45:00) as well as Brock Lesnar’s comedy chops with Sammy Zayn on SmackDown (1:00:00).
WWE
iheart.com

Kevin Owens Makes Huge Decision About Future In Wrestling: Report

Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens has reportedly reached a new deal with WWE. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reports Owens re-signed with the company on Wednesday (December 15) ahead of his current deal expiring next month. Sapp reports WWE sources confirmed "they were over the moon about retaining Owens" and "made...
NFL
PWMania

Latest Backstage News On Kevin Owens’ New WWE Contract

As PWMania.com previously reported, Kevin Owens’ new WWE contract is reportedly for three years and he will be making between two and three million dollars per year. Because there is not a no-cut clause in the contract, WWE could still make the decision to release Owens, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. A source within WWE provided comments to Meltzer on how the contract works:
WWE
Maryland Daily Record

Shawn Michaels Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Siblings: Randy Hickenbottom, Scott Hickenbottom, Shari Hickenbottom. Wife/Spouse Name: Rebecca Curci Hickenbottom (m. 1999), Theresa Lynn Wood (m. 1988–1994) Profession: Professional Wrestler, Actor, Television Presenter. Net Worth: $18 Million. Last Updated: December 2021. Shawn Michaels is a former professional wrestler and television presenter who is regarded as one of the...
CELEBRITIES
firstsportz.com

How many times did Triple H marry?

WWE legend Paul Michael Levesque, famous by his ring name Triple H, is currently working as a creator and executive producer of NXT. His wrestling career in WWE took an interesting turn when he started dating the daughter of the WWE company’s boss. This WWE Hall of Fame superstar finally tied the knot with her in 2003. Now, let us find out how many times he did marry.
RELATIONSHIPS
thefocus.news

Who is Jeff Hardy's family as wife Beth Britt reacts to his WWE release?

Wrestling star Jeff Hardy has been released from his WWE contract, with The New York Post reporting the wrestler was offered an option to attend rehab but declined. His wife Beth Britt revealed the news and provided an update statement via social media. Meet the family of the former WWE...
WWE
ClutchPoints

Stephanie McMahon’s net worth in 2021

Stephanie McMahon is a retired professional wrestler and the current Chief Brand Officer of the WWE. She still regularly appears in various episodes of Raw, Smackdown and NXT. She is a fourth-generation wrestling promoter as a member of the McMahon family, and she has been in the business since her teenage years. In this article, we will take a look at Stephanie McMahon’s net worth in 2021.
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

WWE Superstar Says The Blood Hunter Should Be Banned For Life Following Incident

Veteran WWE Superstar says The Blood Hunter (aka Hannibal, Devon Nicholson) should be banned from pro wrestling for the weekend incident with a referee at an indie event in Texas. As noted, The Blood Hunter was defending the Texas Heavyweight Title against Carlito at Saturday’s World Class Revolution event in...
WWE
PWMania

Video: Roman Reigns Fires Paul Heyman On WWE SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has fired Paul Heyman. Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX closing segment saw The Bloodline come to the ring after Reigns took last week off. The segment came right after SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos lost a non-title match to The New Day. Reigns mentions how he doesn’t like it when his cousins lose, but they can get through anything because they’re blood. He then turned to Heyman, pointed to how they are not blood, and how Heyman knows Reigns can’t have anyone disrespecting him, because that means they’re disrespecting his entire family.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyron Woodley compares Jake Paul's power to Robbie Lawler, promises more volume in rematch

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley gave Jake Paul credit for possessing hard punching power ahead of their boxing rematch. Woodley, who faces Paul for the second time this Saturday in the main event on Showtime pay-per-view, promised to change up his approach with a higher volume. However, his reflection on Paul’s punching power might be the most revealing characteristic of his opponent’s abilities inside the ring, as he compared it to a fellow former UFC welterweight champ.
UFC
Wrestling World

Raw: Liv Morgan is seriously injured

One of the most important female storylines on the WWE main roster at the moment is the one dedicated by the company to its Raw Women's Champion, Becky Lynch and to the challenger for the title: Liv Morgan. In the last episode of Monday Night Raw, which aired just a few hours ago, on the night between Monday and Tuesday, Becky managed to knock out her opponent, wedging her arm between the steel steps at the entrance to the ring, with Liv who was hit hard in the limb, not only experiencing considerable pain but also an injury that WWE wanted to inform its fans about in the last few hours.
WWE
PWMania

SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Tapings From 12/15

The following AEW Rampage spoilers were taped on Wednesday after AEW Dynamite went off the air in Garland, TX. They will air Friday night on TNT. -Orange Cassidy, Trent, Chuck Taylor, Rocky Romero defeated The Young Bucks, Bobby Fish, Adam Cole. -Dan Lambert came out for a promo and was...
WWE
PWMania

Booker T Reveals Why Vince McMahon Hired Sharmell In 2005

Booker T made an appearance on Stories with JBL and Brisco to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Vince McMahon hiring Booker T’s wife to be his manager in 2005, which lasted through the remainder of his first WWE run.
WWE
PWMania

Xia Li Talks About Her Transition From NXT To The WWE Main Roster

In an interview with DailyDDT.com, WWE Smackdown star Xia Li talked about her transition from NXT to the main roster:. “I found out while I was eating at home. I just hear my phone go beep, beep, beep and there were many messages. I’m thinking, ‘What just happened? Why is it so busy? Oh, I got drafted!’ That’s how I found out. Before that, I was having some dark matches at SmackDown, so I know that’s the test.”
WWE

