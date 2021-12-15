ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Nations League: Who can Scotland be paired with in draw?

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenue: Nyon, Switzerland Date: 16 December Time: 17:00 GMT. While Steve Clarke's attentions are very much focused on March's World Cup qualifying play-offs, Scotland will learn their next Nations League opponents on Thursday. A good campaign would help towards qualification for Euro 2024 in Germany and familiar opponents could...

www.bbc.com

Telegraph

The fascinating history of Scotland's most debauched island

“It was more a full-blooded football match than a wedding to be honest. The last guests staggered home after a fortnight,” cracks Chainsaw Dave as he welcomes me ashore. Pointing back across the aquarium-clear waters of Loch Scresort to the ferry he says, “that’s rum heading the other way from one of Scotland’ newest distilleries”. It’s an apposite arrival on a wild and wildly beautiful island notorious for nefarious parties. And home to easily the most outlandish castle in Scotland.
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Covid in Scotland: Hospitality 'takes £1bn hit' on cancelled Christmas parties

Scottish hospitality businesses have suffered a "£1bn hit" because people have been urged to cancel Christmas parties, an industry body has claimed. Public Health Scotland released the party advice last week due to concerns over the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The first minister has backed the stance as well...
WORLD
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
The Independent

European rugby chiefs facing fixture headache following raft of postponements

European competition is in turmoil as organisers scramble to find a window in the already crowded schedule to stage the seven matches that have been postponed this weekend.And with the new French travel restrictions that have caused chaos across the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup likely to continue into January, meaningful completion of the group phase is no longer a certainty.All seven round two games involving French and British clubs on Saturday and Sunday have been called off due to the measures imposed on travellers from the UK that make cross-border competition impossible.Five Champions Cup games have fallen, on top...
RUGBY
The Independent

What are the Covid restrictions in Scotland now and over the Christmas period?

First minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged people in Scotland to limit their socialising to three households before and after Christmas in order to curb the spread of the omicron variant of coronavirus.Announcing new measures on Tuesday 14 December, Ms Sturgeon insisted she was “not asking anyone to cancel Christmas”, but advised Scots to rein in their social commitments over the course of the festive season. She stressed it was not a legal requirement but instead strong advice to be considered.Setting out the new guidance north of the border, the Scottish National Party leader insisted that she was not asking...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#League Cup#Bosnia And Herzegovina#Nations League Draw Venue#The Nations League
The Independent

How do Covid restrictions compare across the UK?

Wales is set to see a return to tougher Covid restrictions after Christmas following a surge in cases of the Omicron variant in the UK.Here, the PA news agency looks at how the country’s newly announced measures compare with the other UK nations:– What rules are being introduced in Wales?First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced a mixture of advice for the Christmas period alongside new regulations to follow as part of a “two-phase plan”.Nightclubs will be closed from December 27 under the new rules, although the Welsh Government has announced a £60 million fund to support any businesses affected by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
primenewsghana.com

All you need to know ahead of 2022/23 UEFA Nations League draw

The UEFA Nations League draw will be conducted today, Thursday, December 16 at 5 pm in Nyon. The third edition of the UEFA Nations League will kick off in June 2022 with the Finals scheduled for the same month a year later. How does it all work?. Leagues A, B...
UEFA
goal.com

England draw Italy & Germany in UEFA Nations League 2022-23 group stage

The Three Lions have learned their fate for the third edition of the tournament, which will begin next summer. England have been drawn against Italy and Germany in the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 group stage. Hungary complete the line up in League A, Group 3, with the Three Lions set...
SOCCER
punditarena.com

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny explains importance of Nations League after draw is made

Stephen Kenny is remaining bullish about Ireland’s Nations League hopes. Ireland boss Stephen Kenny remains confident that the Boys in Green can top their UEFA Nations League group, despite being handed a difficult draw. Kenny’s side will take on Scotland and Ukraine, while Armenia complete the group as Ireland...
SPORTS
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
UEFA
The Independent

Nations League draw live stream: How to watch ceremony online and on TV today

The draw for 2022/23 Nations League will take place later today.The tournament will be the third edition of the Uefa Nations League, after the first two were won by Portugal and France. The 55 nations will be split into Leagues A, B, C and D, which themselves will be split into small groups.The draw takes place at Uefa’s headquarters in Nyon.Follow the Nations League draw LIVE!Here is everything you need to know.When is the Nations League draw?The Nations League draw takes place today, Thursday 16 December, at 5pm GMT.How to watchThe Nations League draw will be broadcast on Uefa’s...
UEFA
BBC

Channel tragedy: French authorities identify 26 victims

French authorities have formally identified 26 of the 27 bodies recovered after last month's mass drowning in the English Channel. Sixteen Kurdish people from Iraq and four Afghans were among the victims, whose families are being informed. They included two friends from the same town who died in the worst-recorded...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Schools in England face Christmas holidays uncertain over re-opening, as Scotland says it is not considering closures, but Wales tells heads to plan for 'very high risk' scenario and prepare to take lessons online

Schools in England are being left to decide for themselves how to plan for next term in the face of ever-rising cases of Omicron, as unions called again on the government to tell head teachers 'promptly and clearly' about what new measures to expect next year. As students and teachers...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Covid: Nightclubs in Wales to close after Boxing Day in response to Omicron

Nightclubs in Wales are to close from 27 December in the wake of the fast-spreading Omicron Covid variant.Other restrictions, including social distancing in shops and offices, are also being introduced after Boxing Day as officials brace for a surge in cases, which is already being seen over the border in England. Regulations will be changed to include a requirement to work from home wherever possible.Wales’ first minister has announced a mixture of advice for the Christmas period and new regulations to follow as part of a “two-phase plan”.Mark Drakeford said: “Delta will continue to be the main cause of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Arsenal thrive despite Aubameyang row as Premier League's Covid crisis deepens

Arsenal showed they can thrive without axed star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the Gunners moved into fourth place in the Premier League with a 2-0 win against West Ham, while the top-flight's coronavirus crisis deepened on Wednesday. Arsenal are one point above fifth-placed West Ham after a second successive victory eased the drama surrounding Mikel Arteta's decision to strip Gabon forward Aubameyang of the club captaincy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Who Arsenal can draw in the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals

Arsenal are through to the quarter-finals of the 2021/22 Women’s Champions League, with fans now eagerly awaiting who the club's next opponent will be. UEFA will also make the semi-final draw at the same time, mapping out a route all the way to the 2022 final, which will be played at Juventus Stadium in Turin.
UEFA

