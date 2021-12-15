ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: Washington Signs New QB as Kyle Allen Moving to COVID List

By Mike Fisher
Washington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 9 days ago
The Washington Football Team roster is becoming the very embodiment of a COVID outbreak … and the “running out of bodies” theme is now extending to the quarterback room.

WFT QB Kyle Allen will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list today, NFL Network reports.

Starter Taylor Heinicke remains lined up to be the starter thus week against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he's battered and bruised (including his knee) from the 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, a game he was forced to exit for a time, thus giving way to the backup Allen.

The WFT original plan, of course, was for incoming vet Ryan Fitzpatrick to serve as the No. 1 QB. But he injured a hip in Week 1 and later underwent surgery that put an end to his 2021 NFL season.

How to Watch WFT at Eagles: COVID Moves NFC East Clash

First meeting of Washington-Philadelphia delayed until Tuesday

NFL Postpones Washington vs. Eagles; Now What?

The logistics are challenging. So are considerations of finance and revenue. The NFL has a big problem on its hands.

Sick Day: Can the NFL Postpone WFT vs. Eagles?

The solution nobody wants, may come in the best interest of player safety

Kyle Shurmur is in the building as he is on the practice squad. And now the Football Tram has signed QB Jordan Ta'amu to the practice squad, per his agent.

If Allen does indeed move to the COVID list, that would place a dozen members of the WFT roster in that status. That list includes defensive line standout Jonathan Allen. There is also reportedly a staffer who works for the WFT who has tested positive for the new COVID strain, omicron, the first such case in the NFL.

The Washington Football Team has been pushed into a higher level of COVID protocol as a result of the outbreak. The WFT remains in playoff contention with its 6-7 record.

Comments / 11

Ronald Townsend
9d ago

Samuel's just is not a good fit for Washington. Adam Humphries is he even involved in the offense. Terry #17 can't do it all by himself. also a running back who doesn't fumble. The scouting department needs to watch how the Rams packers Bucs Dallas all have more than 1 receiver on the field. I think Scott turner should be let go in the off season. He's the blame for not stretching the field. just look at how the good teams get it done.

Reply(4)
4
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Football Team on FanNation

