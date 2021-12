It's time to look back on all the fantastic music and quotes from 2021. In our annual ALL ACCESS SPECIAL: YEAR END HOT PICKS & 10 QUESTIONS – THE BEST OF 2021, our format editors have collected Top 5 Year End Hot Picks from programmers and music execs to bring you the Best Of 2021 on our Hot Picks pages in each format and all the best quotes from our weekly 10 Questions interviews.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO