Short Course World Championships: Nic Fink Continues Roll With Title in 200 Breaststroke (Men’s Live Updates) The third day of finals at the FINA World Short Course Championships in Abu Dhabi provided an immediate opportunity for Dutchman Arno Kamminga to bounce back from a miss of the podium a day earlier. One day after finishing fourth in the 100-meter breaststroke, the double-Olympic medalist returned for the final of the 200 breaststroke, but it was American Nic Fink who snared the gold medal and maintained the momentum he built toward the end of the International Swimming League season. Kamminga earned a podium place this time around, as he finished just behind the American.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 10 HOURS AGO