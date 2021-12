William Frank Rodgers (Willie) came into this world on July 14, 1942 and departed this world on Dec. 13, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. In the 79 years he spent on this earth, he created a legacy that could never be measured by mere words. A legacy of love. He loved ferociously and was loved ferociously without measure. Love so large words can’t express it, you feel it. He embraced every moment and every person with such genuine interest, warmth and compassion. Any person spending any amount of time in his presence couldn’t help but be drawn in by his quirky humor and pure, simple goodness. He created a life full in the foundation of his faith and the joy of his family and friends who became his family.

DURANT, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO