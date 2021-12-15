ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Patjuk (Adzuki Bean Porridge with Sweet Rice Dumplings)

By Mina Park
Saveur
Saveur
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07aNNF_0dNewFqK00
Photography: David Malosh; Food Styling: Simon Andrews; Prop Styling: Summer Moore

Dongji (동지, 冬至) is the Korean celebration of the winter solstice. The longest night of the year is widely considered a time of transition and in early Korean history, the holiday was considered the start of the new year, which ushered in the return of sunnier days. To celebrate, we eat patjuk (팥죽), a porridge made with dried adzuki beans. According to Korea’s shamanistic traditions, these red beans are believed to ward off ghosts and evil energy. The porridge also includes sweet rice dumplings named after birds eggs, ssae al shim (새알심), which symbolize birth and the coming spring.

While sweetened patjuk is also popular, this version is savory, like the one my mother always made. She used to make huge pots at a time, filling old glass kimchi jars with the velvety, purple-tinged porridge. Serve it like she did, with our family’s favorite winter kimchi, dongchimi (radish water kimchi).

Featured in: “Korea Celebrates Winter Solstice with Pots of Patjuk.“

Yield: serves 4

Time: 4 hours, 40 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups (12 oz.) dried adzuki beans
  • 1 tsp. kosher salt, divided, plus more to taste
  • 1 cup plus 2 Tbsp. sweet rice flour (also known as glutinous rice flour)
  • Dongchimi (radish water kimchi) or another kimchi, for serving

Instructions

  1. To a large bowl, add the adzuki beans and enough cold water to cover. Use your hand to swish the beans around gently, then drain off the water, allowing any stones and debris and wash away. Repeat a few times until the water runs clean, then cover the beans with fresh water, cover, and refrigerate for at least 3 hours or overnight.
  2. Drain the beans, discarding the soaking liquid, then transfer the beans to a large, heavy pot. Add 8 cups of fresh water, ½ tsp of the salt, and bring to a boil over high heat. Cover the pot with a lid, then lower the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook until the beans are soft and can easily be crushed with your fingers, 60–70 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool to room temperature.
  3. Meanwhile, make the rice dumplings: In a large bowl, stir together the sweet rice flour and the remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Using a wooden spoon, gradually start stirring in hot (not boiling) water a few tablespoons at a time just until a shaggy dough begins to come together (this will require about ½ cup of water). Start kneading the water into the dough with your hands, gathering up all the crumbly bits as you go. The dough should not be too sticky, and it should start to feel supple, shiny, and smooth as you knead. Form into a ball, wrap tightly in plastic wrap, and set aside at room temperature until the dough has softened, about 20 minutes.
  4. Using a large chef’s knife or bench knife, divide the dough in half; cover one of the halves back up with the plastic wrap. Using your hands, roll the other half out to an even, 1-inch thick cylinder. Cut the cylinder crosswise into 1-inch lengths, then roll each piece into a smooth ball. Transfer the balls to a baking sheet or a large plate and repeat with the other half of the dough. (You should have 25–30 balls.) Cover the dumplings with plastic wrap and set aside at room temperature until you’re ready to cook them.
  5. Transfer the reserved adzuki beans along with their cooking liquid to a blender and blend until very smooth.
  6. Set a fine mesh strainer in the bean-cooking pot and strain the purée back into it, discarding any solids. Set over medium heat, then bring to a gentle simmer. Gently drop the reserved dough balls into one by one and cook, stirring occasionally, until the dumplings have all floated to the top, 8–10 minutes. Season to taste with additional salt, then ladle the patjuk into bowls and serve warm, with dongchimi or another kimchi on the side.

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

Rodent droppings, moldy lettuce, flies and roaches with your burger?

Below is a list of places ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean-up and re-inspection. ***WAYBACK BURGERS. 4690 NORTH STATE ROAD 7. COCONUT CREEK. INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT. 18 VIOLATIONS FOUND. “Rodent...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Water#Rice Flour#Beans#Food Drink#Sweet Rice Dumplings#Korean#Time
Woman's World

These 2-Ingredient Biscuits Are So Easy to Make

My achilles heel as a home baker has always been making biscuits from scratch. I either spend too much time rubbing together the butter and flour or don’t chill my ingredients long enough. Both mistakes result in biscuits that aren’t flaky — basically, my worst nightmare. The good news is I’ve finally gotten over this baking hump with a recipe for two-ingredient biscuits that’s tasty and deceptively simple!
RECIPES
Mashed

You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Make Trisha Yearwood's Holiday Baked Ham

Another Thanksgiving has come and gone, but the marathon kitchen days have just begun. It's time to start planning out all of the delicious holiday treats you'll be baking throughout the coming weeks, and, more importantly, what you'll be serving for your Christmas meal. A 2020 YouGov poll in which participants were presented with head-to-head matchups of traditional holiday dishes found roasted potatoes to be the most popular Christmas menu item. However, while most people's love for potatoes runs fairly deep, we have to admit that serving up any form of the starch without some sort of protein alongside it just seems wrong.
RECIPES
Mashed

Throw Your Fruit Away Immediately If You Notice This

Fresh fruit is one of life's simple pleasures. It cures a sweet tooth craving while also providing plenty of nutrients, antioxidants, and other vitamins our bodies need. Still, fresh fruit is a bit pricier than other grocery store items, which has us kicking ourselves when we open the refrigerator a few days later only to realize it's no longer as fresh — or appealing — as it once was. For that reason, canned or frozen fruit is not a bad option (and nutrient-wise, it's all relatively the same, according to EatingWell). Still, it's hard to beat the bright, strong flavor of fresh produce.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
99.9 KTDY

Two Easy Christmas Casserole Recipes That Will Impress Family

The two most stressful meals every year for me are Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas Dinner. It is a lot when you host a holiday in general but then you want to make sure that you have everything people are expecting you to have, which leads a lot of people to overcook. By overcooking people, mainly I am talking about myself here, tend to stress themselves out and no one needs that during the busiest time of the year.
RECIPES
sarasotamagazine.com

You Need to Try My Mom's Sugar Cookie Recipe

When I was growing up, my family had a rule: no Christmas before Thanksgiving. We weren't allowed to get a Christmas tress. We couldn't listen to Christmas music. And we certainly couldn't mention any presents we might want. All of that was no biggie, really. The only hard part about...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Holiday Trifle Recipe

In the U.S., when we talk about a trifle we're usually referring to something that is no big deal. However, if someone's behavior is described as trifling, Urban Dictionary explains that this means they're up to shady business. On the other side of the Atlantic Ocean though, trifle is something entirely different and infinitely more enjoyable. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka who blogs at The Flexible Fridge explains that "Trifle is traditionally found in British cuisine." She describes it as "a layered dessert mainly with sponge, jelly, berries, and cream."
FOOD & DRINKS
Real Simple

Creamy Potato-Cabbage Soup

Comfort food doesn't have to mean simmering a pot on the stove for hours. Sometimes a warm, hearty bowl of soup is only 30 minutes and 10 ingredients away. Here, a mixture of sliced cabbage and onion, and chopped potatoes and carrots simmer in vegetable broth for a healthy, satisfying meal. Stirring in vinegar at the end of cooking adds brightness, and a dollop of sour cream adds richness. Serve it with fresh, crusty bread for dunking.
RECIPES
Mashed

What Are Circus Peanuts And How Are They Actually Made?

It's safe to say that circus peanuts fall in the same category as candy corn, black licorice, and Peeps — as all of these sweets have been deemed polarizing to candy eaters everywhere. You either love them, or you can't stand the mere thought of their texture and taste. Often topping the list of the worst candies ever made are these circus peanuts, which have miraculously maintained a devoted fan base since their debut in the 19th century (per CandyFavorites.com).
INDUSTRY
99.5 WKDQ

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
FIRST For Women

This Genius Trick Makes Burned Baking Sheets Look Brand New

I’ve always thought a well-loved sheet pan was a sure sign of a seasoned chef — those grease stains and blackened spots are badges of honor, and mean that some tasty dishes have been made on them! Still, we all dream of having sparkling-clean pans, as shiny as the day we first brought them home. And if yours have seen better days, we’ve found the best way to clean baking sheets: a dishwasher tablet and boiling hot water.
FOOD & DRINKS
vegasonlyentertainment.com

‘Tis the Night Before’ Holiday Breakfast Casserole

Save yourself some time and trouble this holiday season. Rather than get up and cook a ham, bacon or sausage and potato breakfast for Santa and his helper, prep this casserole the night before and pop it in the oven Christmas morn. Then you can simply chill all morning along with the Christmas mimosas! I prefer to use hash browns O’Brien or Tater Tots instead of croutons.
RECIPES
Saveur

Saveur

2
Followers
15
Post
117
Views
ABOUT

Saveur is the global guide to cooking, entertaining, and food travel. Bring home the world's best recipes, drinks, seasonal dishes, and tips.

 https://www.saveur.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy