During a recent interview in support of her new movie India Sweets & Spices (which we loved -- check out our review here), Sophia Taylor Ali said that while there is no official word on any spinoff yet for her forthcoming video game adaptation Uncharted, she certainly would be game to headline a movie of her own if the opportunity came along. Ali, who plays Chloe Frazer in the movie, will pair up with Tom Holland's Nathan Drake to bring the video game series to life. Given that the movie is a prequel, the characters are all slightly off from how we might see them in the video games, and here, Chloe and Nate appear to be on a trajectory toward a romance.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO