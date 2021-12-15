ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Subnautica: Below Zero Writer Has Joined Naughty Dog

By Michael Harradence
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaughty Dog has snapped up a new writer in the shape of Zaire Lanier, who previously worked as a scribe for Subnautica: Below Zero. Lanier shared the news on Twitter, revealing that working with the Uncharted developer...

Naughty Dog Reveals PS5 Upgrades for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Naughty Dog and PlayStation Studios today dropped new details about the PS5 remasters for Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is about a little over a month away from release on PS5 and PC. Containing both Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy, the remastered collection follows Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer as they attempt to uncover centuries old secrets and discover hidden treasure.
Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann to Present at The Game Awards

There may be interest for PlayStation fans watching The Game Awards 2021 this evening, as Neil Druckmann will present one of the awards. The Last of Us 2 obviously won last year’s gong during lockdown, so it’s possible Geoff Keighley wanted the Naughty Dog vice president to be there in person this year, although it does raise questions about whether his cameo will lead to any reveals.
Splinter Cell Trademark Updated By Ubisoft Amidst Rumors Of New Game

Ubisoft has updated its Splinter Cell trademark following widespread reports that the company is working on a fresh instalment in the much-loved stealth franchise. The Assassin’s Creed publisher filed the trademark back in 2017, although its updated trademark was filed just last week. Here’s a description:. Entertainment services,...
System Shock Remake Will Be Published By Prime Matter In 2022

The upcoming Nightdive Studios-developed System Shock Remake will be published by Prime Matter when it eventually launches at some point in 2022. The System Shock Remake will be available for PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One, and has been in the works for some time now. Here’s what Stephen Kick, the CEO and founder of NIghtdive Studios, had to say about the partnership with Prime Matter:
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has “zero energy” for console wars

Xbox chief Phil Spencer has talked about his attitude towards console wars, and why relevant thoughts aren’t good for the games industry. This comes from the most recent issue of Edge Magazine (thanks VGC), where Spencer was asked if the gaming giant is still part of the old console wars.
OlliOlli World Launches Release Date Revealed, Coming February 2022

OlliOlli World finally has a release date, in February 8, 2022. The news was announced during an Indie World Direct that Nintendo hosted today, along with a brand new trailer showcasing some never before seen gameplay. Every trailer for OlliOlli World has continued to show off the beautiful visuals we...
Forspoken Preview – A Look Into Athia

Forspoken Preview – Forspoken is the new title from Luminous Productions, with publisher Square Enix backing their latest endeavor. This new PS5 exclusive is another story-driven action RPG, making it a good fit for PlayStation’s lineup. The only question however, is will it stand out from the crowd?
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition Out Now For PS4 Via PS Store

The PlayStation Store has gone live with the PS4 version of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon – Classic Edition, which is naturally also playable on PS5 via backwards compatibility. The UK version of Sony’s digital storefront lists the game for £11.99, so if you’re up for some 1980s-fuelled action-packed antics, go and grab it now.
Keiichiro Toyama Says Any Silent Hill Remake Would “Have To Rethink The Concept To Make It Interesting”

Remakes, if done correctly, can be a great thing for the industry. Bringing an old, seminal title to a modern audience is great for gaming culture and great for preservation. In the case of Silent Hill however, the original director Keiichiro Toyama says any remake of the game would “have to rethink the concept to make it interesting to fans”.
River City Girls 2 Will Now Launch Sometime In Summer 2022

River City Girls 2 made an appearance today during Nintendo’s Indie World Direct, and announced that it’s release window has narrowed to Summer 2022. We also got a brand new trailer for it, and a look at some new gameplay. You can check out the new trailer for River City Girls 2 coming to the PS5 and PS4 for yourself, here:
Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
