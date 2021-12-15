ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Dark Pictures Developer Hiring Multiplayer Designer For Unannounced Project

By Michael Harradence
psu.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupermassive Games, the developer behind The Dark Pictures franchise and Until Dawn, has revealed that it’s looking to take on a multiplayer game designer for an unannounced project. While The Dark Pictures isn’t going anywhere just yet – the series is wrapping up its first season with next...

www.psu.com

Comments / 0

Related
thenerdstash.com

Upcoming Halo Infinite Multiplayer Modes Found in Development

Many fans have been both excited and hesitant about a new Halo game. While 343 Industries has learned a lot since releasing titles like Halo 4 and Halo 5, so has the market for first-person shooters. With free-to-play titles taking the world by storm, so has the monetization efforts by 343. With new skins and spartan cosmetics locked behind microtransactions, some players have voiced their concerns vehemently. Expressing displeasure for the six years of Halo Infinite’s development period, fans have been pushing back. So much so, that the entirety of the Halo Reddit community had to shut down to wade through all of the toxicity. With only a handful of modes available at the beta launch just a few weeks ago, players have been wondering about some other fan-favorite game modes. Now, revealed through some of the leaked API data, fans have been able to confirm a few upcoming Halo Infinite multiplayer modes 343 is actively developing.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Shin Megami Tensei V, Persona 5 developer adds an unannounced game to Steam

We’re just a few days shy of The Game Awards 2021, and we might have an idea of at least one big reveal happening at the show. This one is for the Shin Megami Tensei fans who don’t own a Nintendo Switch. Persona dataminer @regularpanties spotted something interesting on Steam:...
techraptor.net

Project Zomboid B41 Multiplayer Test Has Launched

The Project Zomboid B41 Multiplayer Test has arrived, but don't get too excited just yet -- there's a lot of work that needs to be done. The last few weeks have been great for fans of zombie games and survival games alike. Dean Hall's new survival game Icarus launched last week and the long-running games 7 Days to Die and The Long Dark both got hefty updates. Now, another Steam Early Access darling has new content for players to enjoy.
VIDEO GAMES
aspiremetro.com

Coup D’œil: 5 Design Projects At A Glance

Tartan Wallpaper | Élitis • Flooring | Bisazza • Gras bedside lamp | DCW Editions • Pillow fabric | Pierre Frey • Throw | Pendleton • Back wall and ceiling lined with peeled and painted chestnut stakes • Photo | Frenchie Cristogatin. MINNEAPOLIS,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Single Player Games#The Dark Pictures#Multiplayer Game Designer#House Of Ashes
trueachievements.com

Warhammer: Age of Sigmar multiplayer PvE RPG in development by Nexon

A new partnership between Games Workshop and Tokyo-based publisher Nexon has led to a Warhammer Age of Sigmar Multiplayer PvE RPG entering development, aiming for a console, PC, and mobile release. While details surrounding the terms of the agreement and the expected release window are yet to be revealed, some...
petapixel.com

Canon Develops a Sensor that Can Shoot Full Color Photos in the Dark

Canon has developed an image sensor that is capable of capturing high-quality color photography even in the dark. The company says that it will be able to shoot clear photos even in situations where nothing is visible to the naked eye. In a report from Nikkei, Canon says that it...
Benzinga

Shiba Partners With Australia's Biggest Game Developer For Multiplayer Collectable Card Game As Part Of Gaming Foray

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which revealed in late November plans to enter the gaming and metaverse sectors, has taken another step in that direction. What Happened: Australian game developer PlaySide Studios announced Wednesday it has entered into a material fixed price work-for-hire development agreement with Shiba Inu Games. The agreement calls for PlaySide to provide production, design, engineering, art, user interface and experience development services to Shiba Inu Games on a new game title during the agreement period of eight months.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
gamepur.com

Bethesda is recruiting for an unannounced console project

There is no shortage of games people are waiting for from Bethesda Studios. It isn’t like they can just port Skyrim to new consoles forever, is it? Eventually, they will have to come out with a new game. Well, they might have kickstarted development on a new game recently,...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Ubisoft Has Announced A Splinter Cell Remake

Ubisoft Toronto has begun development on a Splinter Cell Remake, announces Ubisoft. It’s finally happening. Stealth fans everywhere are hopefully about to get the comeuppance they deserve, with a new Splinter Cell game. The news was announced with a trailer that looked back on the original title, and what...
psu.com

Forspoken Preview – A Look Into Athia

Forspoken Preview – Forspoken is the new title from Luminous Productions, with publisher Square Enix backing their latest endeavor. This new PS5 exclusive is another story-driven action RPG, making it a good fit for PlayStation’s lineup. The only question however, is will it stand out from the crowd?
psu.com

River City Girls 2 Will Now Launch Sometime In Summer 2022

River City Girls 2 made an appearance today during Nintendo’s Indie World Direct, and announced that it’s release window has narrowed to Summer 2022. We also got a brand new trailer for it, and a look at some new gameplay. You can check out the new trailer for River City Girls 2 coming to the PS5 and PS4 for yourself, here:
psu.com

Subnautica: Below Zero Writer Has Joined Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog has snapped up a new writer in the shape of Zaire Lanier, who previously worked as a scribe for Subnautica: Below Zero. Lanier shared the news on Twitter, revealing that working with the Uncharted developer had been a dream of theirs for nearly adecade. This has been my...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Rec Room Is Now Available On PS5

Rec Room is a social hub for players to come together across all platforms, including VR, and now you can grab it on PS5 as well. It’s entirely free, and on top of being a place to hang out with friends, you’ll also be able to play games and even build your own. Since Rec Room works with all platforms including mobile devices, there are quite literally millions of player created games to try out.
psu.com

Sony Makes Another Big Acquisition For Their Mobile Efforts, Nabbing Fate/Grand Order Studio

Aniplex is a company owned by Sony under their music arm in Japan, and they’re the same company who just acquired the developers behind Fate/Grand Order. If you’ve not heard of Fate/Grand Order, it’s one of the largest mobile games in the world. Now that its developer Delight Works (or rather, just the gaming division) is owned by Aniplex and therefore Sony, they could be a great boon for fleshing out what future mobile ventures Sony has planned.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Guide: Fortnite – How To Obtain The Spider-Man Web Shooters

Fortnite Spider-Man Web Shooters, Fortnite How To Get Spider-Man’s Web Shooters, Spider-Man Web Shooters, Fortnite Spider-Man, Fortnite Chapter 3 – Marvel’s web-slinging superhero Spider-Man is now available in Fortnite Chapter 3, and his web shooters can be acquired by the player. Here’s how to get your hands on them!

Comments / 0

Community Policy