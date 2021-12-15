ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockets at Cavaliers: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

By Ben DuBose
 3 days ago
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets will finish up a three-game road trip with Wednesday night’s visit to Cleveland, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ve got the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 6:00 p.m. CST and can be viewed or streamed via AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBA League Pass.

Both the Cavaliers and Rockets have won eight of their last 10 games. While Houston staged an epic comeback to nip Atlanta on Monday, what’s most impressive about the run by Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and the Cavs is the sheer dominance. Each of those eight wins has come by double digits, and they’ve beaten a number of potential playoff teams including Chicago, Dallas, and Miami twice. The losses came by an average of only 4.5 points versus Utah and Milwaukee.

Making matters more challenging is the fact that the Rockets are on a back-to-back, since they also play at home Thursday versus New York. Between the two games, it seems that Wednesday is the more likely option for targeted maintenance, since Eric Gordon (right groin tightness) is listed as out and Christian Wood (left knee tendinitis) is questionable. Gordon has consistently missed one game on this year’s back-to-backs.

To overcome those types of absences by key veterans, Houston will likely need reserves such as DJ Augustin, Alperen Sengun, KJ Martin, and David Nwaba to come up big for a second straight game (and perhaps even more so, since Gordon scored a season-high 32 points in Atlanta).

Rockets at Cavaliers notable injuries:

In addition to being without Gordon and possibly without Wood due to back-to-back considerations, usual starting guards Kevin Porter Jr. (left thigh contusion) and Jalen Green (left hamstring strain) remain out indefinitely. Houston will also be without veteran forward Danuel House Jr. (left ankle sprain) and guard John Wall, who has not played this season as part of a mutual agreement during the offseason.

For the Cavaliers, Collin Sexton (left knee meniscal tear) is out, while rookie big man Evan Mobley (right hip soreness) is questionable.

If both teams were healthy, one big storyline would be Green versus Mobley, since Mobley went at No. 3 in the first round of the 2021 NBA draft — just after the Rockets picked Green (over Mobley) at No. 2. But that rookie clash will have to wait until a Feb. 2 rematch in Houston, since Green is already ruled out and Mobley is questionable. Another storyline that will have to wait until 2022 is the first game for Porter to face the organization that traded him to Houston 11 months ago.

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: Cavaliers -8.5
  • Money line: Cavaliers -475 / Rockets +340
  • Over-under: 217.5 points

Advice and prediction

Judging by the injury report, it appears the Rockets are prioritizing Thursday’s home game versus New York over Wednesday’s game at Cleveland. It would be foolish to entirely count the Rockets out, given what they pulled off on Monday in Atlanta, but asking for repeat performances (and perhaps more, given Gordon’s absence) out of so many usual reserves feels like a rather large request.

Prediction: Cavaliers 111, Rockets 101

