ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Book reviews: Cozy up with these mystery stories featuring animals

bestfriends.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReviews of The Twelve Days of Snowball, The Twelve Jays of Christmas, Getaway with Murder, and Murder at a Scottish Social. Had just a bit too much holiday hustle and bustle? Need to find a comfy corner and curl up with a mug of hot chocolate and a “cozy” mystery guaranteed...

bestfriends.org

Comments / 0

Related
living-las-vegas.com

Book Reviews: “Miserable Holiday Stories,” “Mountainside” & “Woodland World”

Dear Alex Bernstein: How could you title your latest book Miserable Holiday Stories: 20 Festive Failures That Are Worse Than Yours!? It’s so…unwelcoming! And besides, the 19 stories in your book aren’t miserable; they are creative, funny, bittersweet and different from most holiday fare. I found the stories were perfect for reading right before bed.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
lmu.edu

BOOK REVIEW: LEMON – A NOVEL

BRIANNA HIRAMI WRITES — The reality of losing a loved one is one of the most devastating feelings in the world. Even if they just pass away peacefully in their sleep, it’s a difficult and heartbreaking realization that they simply cease to exist. Now, imagine your loved one being murdered, but instead of the killer being imprisoned, they are unidentified and now walk within civilized society freely. How can a person recover from this? Having the unknown eat away at the soul can drive even the sanest person crazy.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Athol Daily News

Book review: ‘The Elephant in the Room’

“The Elephant in the Room,” by Holly Goldberg Sloan, is a beautifully told blend of friendship and family separation, animal welfare, immigration, gender equality and autism. This may sound like a ridiculously complex list of ingredients, but the various threads are woven into a near-perfect story, in which the elephant is not only a metaphor but a vibrant, living character.
ANIMALS
Danville Commercial-News

The Book Review: Absolute winner of a war story

“Lightning Down: A World War II Story of Survival” by Tom Clavin. c.2021, St. Martin’s Press $29.99 / higher in Canada 320 pages. You can smell it in the air: rain’s on the way, maybe thunder, maybe more, but the high winds are what you hate. They make you run for shelter and pray hard. The storm’s a-coming, and in “Lightning Down” by Tom Clavin, it’s never as mild as you hope it’d be.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Reviews#White Cat#Fully Booked#Scottish#Victorian#Minotaur Books#Langslow
bookriot.com

YA Books to Get Cozy With This Winter

I love a book that can make me feel a chill even when it’s 90º out. I’ll admit, I live in Florida and haven’t lived anywhere cold for more than a couple months, so wintery stories are still quite theoretical for me. I’m definitely that Floridian putting on a sweater as soon as the temperature drops below 72. Maybe that’s why I love them so much. The chill on the air, the wind stinging your face, the light reflecting off icicles, the way a blanket of snow seems to muffle everything, the stark silhouettes of leafless trees — it’s all quite magical to me. (We don’t need to talk about deicing windshields or pipes freezing or numb fingers — don’t ruin my fantasy.)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
PopSugar

From Rom-Coms to Mysteries, Here Are 40 Christmas Books to Keep You Cozy This Season

Cuddling up with a cozy Christmas book is one of the best ways to get into the holiday spirit. Once you've caught up on the latest holiday movies and enjoyed a seasonal treat, reading (and re-reading!) the best Christmas books is a special way to spend the last few months of the year. And as a bonus, enjoying some reading time doesn't require an outdoor excursion or drying your boots after a day in the snow, so it's the perfect activity even if the weather outside is frightful.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
thelaurelofasheville.com

Book Feature: Santa Claus Worldwide

A History of St. Nicholas and Other Holiday Gift-Bringers. Tom Jerman’s extensive knowledge of jolly old St. Nick revealed itself in a big way when what was meant to be a brief introductory chapter in his manuscript on collecting figurines grew to more than 250 pages. “My editor and I concluded that it made much more sense to complete the history as a thorough, stand-alone history of Santa Claus—broadly defined to include all of the mid-winter gift-givers—and to return to the collector’s guide after the history was published,” says Jerman.
wshu.org

BOOK REVIEW: The Serpent Papers

When he began writing his debut novel, The Serpent Papers, about the Vietnam protests, Jeff Schnader had no way of knowing that the United States would pull out of Afghanistan after 20 years, ending what has been America’s longest war. The announcement of the move late last year once again ignited the controversy over Vietnam, a dubious war whose horrendous casualty count is still being refined. It includes not only Americans who died and were severely wounded but those who came home psychologically impaired, many addicted, to a divisive reception.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
PLANetizen

Book Review: Autonorama

The autonomous future is still only possible in renderings—after decades of unfulfilled promises by motordom.. | Zapp2Photo / Shutterstock. Over the past few years, a variety of media sources have informed us again and again that automated vehicles (AVs) (more colloquially known as "robocars" or "self-driving cars") are the wave of the future. According to this conventional wisdom, AVs will make public transit obsolete, as even the least mobile among us are whisked away by cars that drive themselves. For example, one 2020 book, Driverless America, claims: "By the 2030s, no one outside of New York and a few other big U.S. cities will be investing much in bus or rail transit any longer." Some suggest that these cars will be directed by safety-conscious computers, making car crashes and congestion a thing of the past.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wbaa.org

Book Review: Stay, Daughter

Yasmin Azad's "Stay Daughter: A memoir of Muslim girlhood" tells the story of her coming of age in what is now Sri Lanka, and the conflict between modernity and tradition that her family and others like it faced. West Lafayette Public Library Director Nick Schenkel has the review. Nick Schenkel...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Houston Chronicle

5 great gift ideas for the hard-to-buy-for people in your life

(BPT) - Holiday shopping can be challenging, but it’s even harder when someone who’s hard to please is on your list, or when you feel like you’re out of ideas. To put a smile on the face of a friend or family member who may be hard to buy for, it helps to think outside the box — and imagine what could be fun, comfortable or practical presents to show how much you care.
SHOPPING
kiss951.com

13 Unique Gift Ideas For Someone Who Has Everything

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
SHOPPING
SPY

The 25 Most Unique Gifts From Uncommon Goods Will Make You Feel Like Santa Claus

It can be tough to find creative holiday gifts, especially when you’ve been shopping for the same people every Christmas as far back as you can remember. You never want to purchase something your giftee already has and the surprise can be ruined if you ask too many questions. Thankfully, you can find some great gifts from Uncommon Goods that your family and friends are unlikely to have already or expect.  Uncommon Goods has a vast collection of unordinary gift ideas, promising a one-of-a-kind find every time. From sand art to candles to personalized treasures, finding unique gifts from Uncommon Goods...
SHOPPING
Time Out Global

Warm up to winter at these 12 cozy cabins in the U.S.

Book a stay in one of these perfectly cozy cabins in the U.S. and get ready for snow, skiing, and cocoa-drinking. Have you found yourself scrolling through cozy cabin rentals in the U.S. while at work because you’re desperate to escape the drab winter blues? The crusty heap of snow in the mall parking lot? The lump of coal Santa put in your stocking? Look no further — we combed through listings on Vrbo and Airbnb to find the most magical, quaint rentals where you can hunker down for the rest of winter.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy