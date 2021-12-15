ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanted Somerset County man leads state police on high-speed chase

By Alexis Loya
 2 days ago

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — A Friedens area man is behind bars after he led police on a chase, claiming he was trying to find a good spot to pull over.

Robert Curry, 29, who was wanted for DUI , pulled into Sheetz on Rosina Avenue in Somerset Borough when state police in the area discovered his registration was expired, according to court documents. Troopers noted they followed him after he left Sheetz and then attempted a traffic stop.

Instead of pulling over, Curry began to speed up to what police estimate was over 70 mph. After speeding through several streets, he eventually pulled into a driveway and got out and was handcuffed.

When police asked why he didn’t pull over, Curry said he was “scared and wanted to pull over in a location he felt safe.”

Drunk Johnstown woman gets stuck on train tracks with child in backseat, police say

Police noted Curry had a large knife in his right hip along with a utility knife in his right pocket. They also saw multiple baseball bats and wooden clubs, a small ice pick, a backpack and other items in his car.

Additionally, police discovered Curry had a fraudulent inspection sticker, and his registration plate did not match the VIN of the car.

Curry was arraigned on a slew of charges Wednesday morning and was sent to Somerset County Prison with bail set at $25,000 cash.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21.

