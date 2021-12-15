Malco announces one-day fundraiser to support tornado victims

A week after a deadly tornado outbreak, families of the victims are still processing the terrible toll. Authorities on Thursday found the body of a Kentucky teenager who had been missing. Nyssa Brown was the seventh member of her family to die in the tornado that hit Bowling Green last week, and family and neighbors say they are reeling. Elsewhere in Kentucky, Jason Cummins has been gathering mementos from the debris of the home his mom, Marsha Hall, and aunt, Carole Grisham, shared. The sisters were Dawson Springs fixtures who had worked at a funeral home helping others through their grief.

1 DAY AGO