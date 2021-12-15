Malco announces one-day fundraiser to support tornado victims

A week after a deadly tornado outbreak, families of the victims are still processing the terrible toll. Authorities on Thursday found the body of a Kentucky teenager who had been missing. Nyssa Brown was the seventh member of her family to die in the tornado that hit Bowling Green last week, and family and neighbors say they are reeling. Elsewhere in Kentucky, Jason Cummins has been gathering mementos from the debris of the home his mom, Marsha Hall, and aunt, Carole Grisham, shared. The sisters were Dawson Springs fixtures who had worked at a funeral home helping others through their grief.
CINCINNATI — WLWT News 5 has partnered with the American Red Cross Central & Southern Ohio Region to help raise funds for victims of deadly overnight tornadoes that ripped through Western Kentucky, Arkansas, Illinois, and Missouri. Your gift will not only help with immediate needs like food and shelter,...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – From 11 a-m to 3 p-m — ELPO Law and Cotton BBQ donated meals to first responders and those affected by the tornado. Cotton barbeque supplied over 400 meals, more than what ELPO and Cotton anticipated. To ELPO Managing Partner Bob Young, this was...
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – A few groups in Central Illinois are collecting donations for victims of that devastating tornado in Kentucky. It started off small, but is expanding. Melisa Heideman was planning to make a small delivery to Mayfield, Kentucky, because her family lives there. She said everyone in her family is all right, […]
RAINELLE, WV (WOAY) – Some locals in the Rainelle community are helping those affected by the tornados in Kentucky. John Harris has set up at the Park Center and is collecting canned goods and cases of water to send to people in need. He plans to fill the trailer...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Organizers with the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park are hoping to help out victims of the deadly tornado outbreak across Tennessee and Kentucky in a unique way. In an effort of "lift up our neighbors," the park will auction off 11 of the recognizable yellow chairs from...
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Rodney Weber couldn’t erase from his mind the scenes of the destruction left by last Friday’s tornadoes in Kentucky. “These people don’t have anything," he said. "It was right before Christmas and they have lost everything, so we have to do something."
The Titan Equity Nourish Network (TENN) is entering the final days of a fundraising challenge for its on-campus garden through SeedMoney. The campaign began on Nov. 15 and is running through Wednesday, Dec. 15. SeedMoney allows school and community gardens to host a month of fundraising for their gardens with the opportunity to receive micro-grants based on the amount of money raised.
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 10825 is supporting the Department of Georgia in asking for help from the residents of Bulloch County for the people in Kentucky who were victims of the tornados this past weekend. They are coordinating with VFW’s in these communities to help determine needs and...
Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy announced during an interview with Brad Keiser, the vice president of disaster operations and logistics for the American Red Cross, that Fox Corp. would be donating $1 million in aid to victims of the weekend’s deadly tornadoes in Kentucky. Following a discussion of...
Four disaster workers from the American Red Cross of South Carolina were sent to Kentucky to aid tornado victims. More may be deployed in coming day, the Red Cross said. “The American Red Cross and our partners are working around the clock across multiple states to help those in need and make sure everyone has a safe place to stay, food to eat, critical relief supplies, emotional support, and comfort in the face of one of the most devastating tornado outbreaks in years,” Mandy McWherter of the Red Cross said in a news release.
WATERFORD TWP., MI (FOX 2) - Greg Martin described the devastation he witnessed in Mayfield, Kentucky — one of several towns and states hit hard by a deadly tornado. "The tornado was on the ground for 200 miles. the town was flattened, and then the town over was flattened," he said. "And you follow the track, and it was unlike anything I’ve ever seen.
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — President Biden visited Kentucky to survey the damage from last weekend’s devastating tornadoes. Support is pouring out across the country for families impacted by the severe weather, and one stateline business showed how they are helping out. Hundreds are left with nothing, but locals in the stateline are collecting donations to […]
Helping Hands volunteers will help disaster victims in multiple states and Latter-day Saint Charities will send food, clothing and equipment for cleanup efforts after what the Weather Channel called the deadliest U.S. tornado outbreak in a decade. “Our brothers and sisters in Kentucky, Tennessee and surrounding states are bruised but...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green native band Cage the Elephant has announced a Kentucky tornado relief T-shirt. The band posted the shirt on their social media. All proceeds from the sale of the shirt will be donated to the “Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.”. The proceeds...
MAYFIELD, Ky. — An employee of the Kentucky candle factory where eight workers were killed by a tornado said Tuesday that a supervisor threatened her with written disciplinary action if she went home early because storms were approaching. Haley Conder, who worked at the Mayfield Consumer Products factory on...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Staff at local animal shelters are urging people in the area to foster dogs in the wake of deadly tornadoes. A group called Guardians of Rescue reached out to HART Cincinnati to help get dogs into safe, loving homes after surviving the unimaginable. “As of right now,...
Laurel County Public Schools are collecting items for tornado victims in western Kentucky. “Stuff the Truck” will be collecting items at schools through Wednesday 12-15-21. A truck will be picking up the items on Thursday morning. Items can be donated at any Laurel County Public School. The items being collected are:
DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Task Force One has been activated to assist with search and rescue efforts in Kentucky following this weekend’s deadly storms. The task force wrote on its Facebook page around 9:00 a.m. Monday morning that they arrived in Western Kentucky earlier that morning and is currently preparing for its first assignment. […]
Comments / 0