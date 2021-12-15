ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield Thunderbirds donates teddy bears to local preschool

By Katrina Kincade
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e6DB1_0dNes70b00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds donated some of their teddy bears from the teddy bear toss to a local preschool.

Pittsfield District Court temporarily closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

The Thunderbirds brought over 150 stuffed animals to children at Square One in Springfield on Wednesday and it definitely made their day.

At the teddy bear toss game this past Saturday, the team collected a record breaking 5,168 teddy bears, breaking their record by a couple hundred bears.

Boomer the mascot for the Thunderbirds, surprised multiple preschool classrooms at Square One by hand delivering the stuffed animals to children.

Square One provides early learning education to more than 500 infants, toddlers and school aged children every day and gives support services to more than 1,500 families every year.

Rattled child care programs poured grants into operations

“They get a chance to experience the magic that comes with this time of year. its such a time of year and every child deserves to be treated that way around the holidays. Who doesn’t want to have a fun gift, a soft teddy bear?” said Kristine Allard, Vice President of Development and Communication for Square One.

Boomer and Thunderbirds’ staff will be delivering more stuffed animals to Springfield Boys and Girls Clubs, the Ronald McDonald house and the MLK community center.

Mercedes Bens of Springfield is also helping children at Square One by hosting a toy drive through the 19th for children and families helped by the organization.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
Springfield, MA
Sports
Springfield, MA
Society
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Springfield, MA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teddy Bears#On Children#Charity#Pittsfield District Court#Springfield Boys#Girls Clubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
WWLP

WWLP

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy