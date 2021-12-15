Eagles legend Seth Joyner makes an offer Philadelphia shouldn’t refuse

With all the dumb things Urban Meyer did in his lone (almost full) NFL season with the Jaguars, one wonders what took team owner Shad Khan so long to drop the hammer. The NFL owners meetings this week might provide the answer. On Wednesday, the owners passed a resolution allowing teams to interview potential replacement head coaches during the last two weeks of the season. It’s a one-year rule at this point, and there’s an interesting poison pill: Only teams who have fired or otherwise lost their coaches in-season are allowed to “pre-interview,” or at least request permission to interview. So, at this point, only the Raiders (Jon Gruden resigned in October), and now the Jaguars are eligible to get first shot at the guys they may want.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO