More than 90% of all active-duty service members have completed their coronavirus vaccination as those who have refused without an exemption are being forced out. The percentage of active-duty forces who have received at least one shot, though this would be in violation of the Air Force's, Marines's, and Navy's deadlines, increases to 97%, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday. Further, nearly 90% of the reserve forces have received one dose, while 75% are fully vaccinated, the press secretary added. The deadlines for reserve troops to receive the vaccine are later than those for active forces.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO