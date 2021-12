Compared to other Great Plains states, South Dakota is off to a slow start in getting children ages 5-11 vaccinated against the coronavirus. With child vaccines available for nearly a month, so far only about one in 20 eligible South Dakota children aged 5-11 has received a dose of the vaccine against the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 24 DAYS AGO