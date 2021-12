Special holiday hours in place at local shopping malls

Local shopping malls have put special holiday hours in place as Western New Yorkers look to finish up holiday shopping.

You can find the hours below.

Walden Galleria

Saturday, December 18: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, December 19: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday, December 20: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Tuesday, December 21: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, December 22: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday, December 23: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, December 24: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, December 25: CLOSED

Sunday, December 26: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday, December 27: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Tuesday, December 28: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, December 29: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday, December 30: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

New Year’s Eve: Friday, December 31: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

New Year’s Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Fashion Outlets Niagara Falls

Saturday, December 18: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, December 19: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday, December 20: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Tuesday, December 21: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, December 22: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, December 23: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, December 24: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, December 25: CLOSED

Sunday, December 26: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday, December 27: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, December 28: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, December 29: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 30: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

New Year’s Eve: Friday, December 31: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

New Year’s Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Boulevard Mall

Saturday, December 18: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, December 19: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday, December 20: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Tuesday, December 21: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, December 22: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday, December 23: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, December 24: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, December 25: CLOSED

Sunday, December 26: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday, December 27: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, December 28: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, December 29: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 30: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

New Year’s Eve: Friday, December 31: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

New Year’s Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

McKinley Mall

November 29 - December 19: Regular mall hours, Mon - Sat: 10 a.m - 7 p.m., Sunday: Noon - 5 p.m.

December 20 - December 23: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, December 24: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, December 25: CLOSED

December 26 - December 30: Regular mall hours, Mon - Sat: 10 a.m - 7 p.m., Sunday: Noon - 5 p.m.

New Year’s Eve: Friday, December 31: Noon - 5 p.m.

New Year’s Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022: Noon - 5 p.m.

Eastern Hills Mall

December 13 – December 25: Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

New Year’s Eve: Friday, December 31: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

New Year’s Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022: Closed