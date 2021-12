These days, when you say that the Republican Party is reckless and irresponsible, the common response will be, “What else is new?” We’ve all just come to accept that regardless of your policy preferences, we have one party that tries to govern and has a reasonable degree of respect for rules and norms, and another party that is happy to set fire to the entire American system if it gets them what they want.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO