State Police: 1 dead after 3-vehicle crash on Route 49
UPDATE ( 3:25 p.m. 12/15/21) — Police just released the identity of the drivers of Unit 1 and Unit 2.
According to Trooper Jayme Bufford, 72-year-old Edna R. Cluver from Cissna Park was the driver of Unit 1 and 59-year-old Kevin J. Gray from Gilman was the driver of Unit 2.
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — ISP District 21 were dispatched to Route 49 at 1400 North Road at around 2 p.m. on Monday in response to a report of a three-vehicle crash.Man killed in car crash
According to Trooper Jayme Bufford, Unit 1 was traveling westbound on 1400 North Road and stopped at the intersection of Route 49. Unit 2 was traveling southbound on Route 49. Unit 1 failed to yield the right of way and pulled out in front of Unit 2. Unit 2 struck Unit 1. Unit 1 went off the roadway into the west ditch.
Bufford said the collision with Unit 1 caused Unit 2 to enter the northbound lane of Route 49 and struck Unit 3 head on, causing both Unit 2 and Unit 3 to run off of the roadway into the east ditch. Unit 3 then quickly caught fire and the driver was trapped inside. The driver of Unit 3 was pronounced dead on scene.
The driver of unit 3 was identified as 36-year-old Kris E. Edburg from Paxton.
