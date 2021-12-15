ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

State Police: 1 dead after 3-vehicle crash on Route 49

By Vanessa Le
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48H0Nz_0dNeqnjK00

UPDATE ( 3:25 p.m. 12/15/21) — Police just released the identity of the drivers of Unit 1 and Unit 2.

According to Trooper Jayme Bufford, 72-year-old Edna R. Cluver from Cissna Park was the driver of Unit 1 and 59-year-old Kevin J. Gray from Gilman was the driver of Unit 2.

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — ISP District 21 were dispatched to Route 49 at 1400 North Road at around 2 p.m. on Monday in response to a report of a three-vehicle crash.

Man killed in car crash

According to Trooper Jayme Bufford, Unit 1 was traveling westbound on 1400 North Road and stopped at the intersection of Route 49. Unit 2 was traveling southbound on Route 49. Unit 1 failed to yield the right of way and pulled out in front of Unit 2. Unit 2 struck Unit 1. Unit 1 went off the roadway into the west ditch.

Bufford said the collision with Unit 1 caused Unit 2 to enter the northbound lane of Route 49 and struck Unit 3 head on, causing both Unit 2 and Unit 3 to run off of the roadway into the east ditch. Unit 3 then quickly caught fire and the driver was trapped inside. The driver of Unit 3 was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of unit 3 was identified as 36-year-old Kris E. Edburg from Paxton.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WCIA

Firefighters, police respond to truck crash at store

CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WCIA) — The awning over the entrance of Champaign’s Big Lots was damaged Wednesday night after a semi-truck crashed into it. Champaign firefighters and police officers responded to the Big Lots at 2004 Springfield Avenue after the collision. The damage was limited to beneath the store sign and no other part of the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Police seek suspects in shooting involving vehicles

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville police are looking for the people responsible for shots fired between two moving vehicles on Thursday. No one was reported hurt. Deputy Chief Josh Webb said at around 3:41 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 1300 block of Grant Street. Callers to police had reported a white sport utility […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Man killed in car crash

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Iroquois County Coroner William Cheatum announced Monday night that a 36-year-old man was killed in a car crash earlier that day. The crash, which involved three vehicles, happened south of Crescent City at County Road 1400 North and Illinois Route 49. Cheatum did not release the man’s name but did […]
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#Isp
pinalcentral.com

2 dead in 3-vehicle crash near a small village in New Mexico

MADDALENA, N.M. (AP) — Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 60 near Magdalena, according to New Mexico State Police. They said the crash involved a semi-truck and two other vehicles,. The crash occurred about 10 a.m. Saturday. The names, ages and hometowns of the victims weren’t...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

22-Year-Old Driver Dies In Route 55 Crash

A 22-year-old man died after he lost control of his car and a crashed in Gloucester County, authorities said.Zachary Hansen, of Commercial Township, was traveling north on State Highway 55 in Franklin Township early Dec. 10, when he veered off the side of the road near milepost 40.8, New Jersey Sta…
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Chicago

2 Men Dead In Fiery Crash On Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are dead after a high-speed crash on Lake Shore Drive Sunday afternoon. Police said the two men, 24 and unknown age, were inside of a vehicle In the 5300 block of North Lake Shore Drive driving at a high rate of speed and struck a tree before it caught on fire. The victim, of unknown age, was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital and the 24-year-old victim was transported to Saint Francis Hospital — both victims were pronounced dead. MAIU is investigating.
COOK COUNTY, IL
cbs4indy.com

Kokomo police investigate deadly crash involving vehicle that allegedly fled from police minutes before

KOKOMO — Kokomo police are currently investigating a deadly crash that occurred Saturday morning and involved a driver suspected in an earlier pursuit. Just after 3:15 a.m., Kokomo officers conducted a traffic stop on a black Nissan in the area of Mulberry and Washington Streets in downtown Kokomo, when police said the driver fled, heading into the east side of the city.
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Indiana State Police confirms 1 dead in plane crash in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police assisted the Federal Aviation Administration in investigating a Friday night plane crash in Monroe County that claimed one life. The crash took place south of the Monroe County Airport near Tower Road in Monroe County. Around 8:15 p.m., 911 calls came in about a small plane crash. Troopers […]
INDIANA STATE
whdh.com

3 dead after fire truck collides with SUV, crashes into building

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Three people were killed late Wednesday night after a fire truck collided with an SUV and crashed into a building in Westport. A Kansas City Fire Department truck was heading northbound on Broadway Boulevard near Westport Road on the way to a house fire shortly after 10 p.m. The fire truck then collided with a Honda CRV that was traveling westbound on Westport Road. Both vehicles ended up crashing into the building housing the former Riot Room music venue.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WCIA

WCIA

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
961K+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy