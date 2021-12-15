ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

President Biden visits Kentucky, a state still reeling from devastating tornadoes

 4 days ago

President Biden visits Kentucky on Wednesday after tornadoes ravaged the state,...

Kentucky baptist convention helping people in need in tornado zone

Ron Crow, disaster relief director for the Kentucky Baptist Convention, joins Here & Now to discuss how teams of chainsaw and carpentry volunteers are helping people in need in tornado-ravaged towns. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Kentucky tornado damage: One family lost two restaurants in the storm

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong learns more about the damage in Kentucky following devastating tornados from Sierra Carr, whose family owns Carr’s Steakhouse and Carr’s Barn Barbecue in Mayfield, Kentucky. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Fox News

Texas Gov. Abbott shows completed section of state-made border wall, pledges to protect state's sovereignty

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott debuted the first part of the state-made border wall Saturday, which he labeled a sharp rebuke of Biden’s "failure to do his job." Abbott authorized the building of the wall six months ago, and then authorized $3 billion funding for the Texas Facilities Commission to bolster the building effort. Abbott stressed that the wall stands on either state land or land that private owners agreed to hand over for the wall.
Washington Post

Biden is foundering because Democrats made two major misjudgments

December 2021 is obviously not shaping up as President Biden had planned. Last February, Biden told a CNN town hall that “by next Christmas, I think we’ll be in a very different circumstance, God willing, than we are today. … A year from now, I think that there’ll be significantly fewer people having to be socially distanced, having to wear a mask.” Instead, America will be getting a very nasty Christmas present of the omicron variant. More contagious than anything seen so far, it’s clearly able to evade at least some of the immune defenses acquired from vaccines or prior infection.
