Faulty chimney may be to blame for fire that destroyed Bedford home

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

A home was destroyed by fire overnight in Bedford.

Fire officials say flames broke out around midnight at the home on Meadow Brook Road.

Numerous fire departments tried to extinguish the flames, which News 12 is told were shooting through the roof.

The family living in the home was able to escape with no injuries.

News 12 is told a fireplace had been used earlier in the evening and that it's believed the fire was related to a problem in the chimney.

NewsBreak
