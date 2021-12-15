ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dec. 15 COVID-19 update: 512 new cases, 6 deaths; 6.1% positive

By Skyler Baldwin
Charleston City Paper
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOmicron wave could arrive as soon as January, CDC warns. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned an increase in omicron cases in the United States may be a prelude to a surge peaking as early as January. Omicron accounted for 2.9% of COVID-19 cases...

charlestoncitypaper.com

South Carolina State
