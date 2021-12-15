Clay County Christmas Pageant Winners
Little ones dressed in their best Christmas attire came out to compete in the Clay County Golden Delicious Christmas Pageant. Christmas dresses and suits in red and green filled the stage as children competed for crowns and sashes.
Winners were as follows:
Little Toy Solider- LeeLand Lamb
Baby Snowflake- Annabella Woods
Miss Sugar Plum- Lainey Samples
Miss Mistletoe- Carley Lane
Poinsettia Princess- Layla Stewart
Each child shined on stage and represented the Christmas season. Congratulations to all the winners!
