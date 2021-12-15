ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, WV

Clay County Christmas Pageant Winners

 3 days ago
Poinsettia Princess- Layla Stewart
Miss Sugar Plum- Lainey Samples

Little ones dressed in their best Christmas attire came out to compete in the Clay County Golden Delicious Christmas Pageant. Christmas dresses and suits in red and green filled the stage as children competed for crowns and sashes.

Winners were as follows:

Little Toy Solider- LeeLand Lamb

Baby Snowflake- Annabella Woods

Miss Mistletoe- Carley Lane

Each child shined on stage and represented the Christmas season. Congratulations to all the winners!

