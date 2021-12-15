Clay County Christmas Pageant Winners

Poinsettia Princess- Layla Stewart

Little ones dressed in their best Christmas attire came out to compete in the Clay County Golden Delicious Christmas Pageant. Christmas dresses and suits in red and green filled the stage as children competed for crowns and sashes.

Winners were as follows:

Little Toy Solider- LeeLand Lamb

Baby Snowflake- Annabella Woods

Miss Sugar Plum- Lainey Samples

Miss Mistletoe- Carley Lane

Poinsettia Princess- Layla Stewart

Each child shined on stage and represented the Christmas season. Congratulations to all the winners!