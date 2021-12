The great state of Texas, otherwise known as the Lone Star State, is known for many things. We are home to the Alamo, have the best barbeque, and we grow delicious pecans. Texas loves its pecans so much, that the pecan tree is the state tree. The pecan tree is the largest species of hickory and is native to Texas and other south-central parts of the United States. The rich and buttery nuts found that make delicious pies and snacks are actually the seed of the fruit produced by the pecan tree.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO