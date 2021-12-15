ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chuck Berry, ‘Live From Blueberry Hill': Album Review

By Gary Graff
 5 days ago
Even in his prime, Chuck Berry in concert was something of a buyer-beware proposition. Pickup bands, inconsistent performances, a sometimes surly disposition did not always guarantee the "Rock and Roll Music" would be as great as it could, and should, be. Blueberry Hill was different, though. The St. Louis...

